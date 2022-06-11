Florida escapee Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera, 37, walked into a gas station in Barstow and told a clerk that he wanted to turn himself in to the police.

An escapee facing a murder charge in Florida walked into a Barstow gas station on Thursday and told a clerk that he wanted to turn himself in to local law enforcement.

Barstow Police on Friday identified 37-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera of Marianna, Florida as the man with an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, escape and assault.

At approximately 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Gemma Day was dispatched to a Valero Gas Station in the 1400 block of East Main Street regarding a man who said he was a murder suspect and wanted to turn himself in.

The suspect, Ortiz-Rivera, identified himself to the store clerk before requesting police, Barstow Police said.

Officer Day made contact with Ortiz-Rivera and confirmed through the Barstow Police Dispatch Center that he had an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, escape and assault.

Barstow Police confirmed that Ortiz-Rivera had escaped from the Sunland Center facility located in Broward County, Florida.

Ortiz escaped from the Sunland Center mental health facility on Dec. 10, according to the MPD, who said at the time of his escape, he was in a court-ordered program.

Ortiz was arrested by Barstow Police on the escape warrant and is currently awaiting extradition back to Jackson County, Florida, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Police did not say why Ortiz-Rivera was in California.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police.