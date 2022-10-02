Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home.
Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT when he left without permission and never came back.
Murphy who was serving time on a robbery charge was last seen at the halfway house on Aug. 8.
On Saturday around 4:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office special investigation unit received a tip that Murphy was at a family member’s house in McDonough.
When they got to the home they located and arrested Murphy as he and his family were setting up for his birthday party.
“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett told Channel 2 Action News.
Murphy is at the Henry County jail where he is expected to face additional charges.
