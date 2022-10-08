Escapee from Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City captured in Oklahoma

COLORADO CITY − A Mitchell County Jail inmate who fled a work detail early Tuesday has been captured in Oklahoma City, according to a media update from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs announced about 6 p.m. Friday that Pedro Martinez was captured at a hotel in Oklahoma City by the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force, DPS said.

Martinez is being detained in the Oklahoma County Jail until he is extradited to Mitchell County Jail, from where he escaped.

The suspect is from Chihuahua, Mexico and has been in the Mitchel County Jail awaiting trial since his arrest on March 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and money laundering,

About two months ago, Martinez was given "trustee" status at the jail.

Martinez was working with other trustees unloading a food supply truck at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday when he escaped, DPS said in an earlier release.

The jailer supervising the work detail discovered Martinez missing at 5:28 a.m. and reported the escape.

