Escaping the cruise from hell

This story was originally published in The Guardian. Copyright Guardian News & Media Ltd 2020.

As Ronald and Eva Weissberger boarded the cruise ship bound for Hawaii, the couple was looking forward to the trip of a lifetime. The Weissbergers, the 74- and 69-year-olds from Florida, had heard stories about the boat's sister ship, the Diamond Princess, which had been quarantined for weeks off the coast of Japan and ultimately resulted in more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But to them, the Diamond Princess "seemed like a world away," says the couple's son-in-law, Jason Chalik.

Little did they know, what would start as a 15-night cruise through paradise would turn into a waking nightmare for the 3,500 people on board.

As passengers headed up the gangway to the Grand Princess and toward their rooms on Feb. 21 they had no idea that a 75-year-old man from Placer County, California — who'd stepped off the boat in San Francisco — was carrying Covid-19, the novel coronavirus that by Friday afternoon had infected more than 2,000 Americans and killed more than 40.

The cruise ship they boarded has since become the center of a dramatic U.S. crisis that has forced national and state governments to take measures that seemed unimaginable even a week ago. It has also become a potent symbol for everything from America's woeful lack of test kits, which had to be flown in by helicopter, to the racial politics of who will shoulder the burden of the outbreak.

Between the boat's departure and its return, the nation's handling of the virus would shift entirely. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. Markets tumbled. Schools and theme parks shuttered and professional sports halted. And President Trump would suspend most travel from the European Union, setting off chaos at airports as confused travelers looked for a way home.

The Grand Princess was thrust into the national spotlight after California reported its first death from coronavirus — an elderly man in Northern California's Placer County, who had been on the ship's previous voyage to Mexico. The exact point at which he contracted the virus is disputed. Princess Cruises, which operates the Grand Princess and the Diamond Princess, claimed he was infected at some point during the Grand Princess' trip to Mexico and said he complained of symptoms while still on board.

Public health officials in California disagree. More likely, they said, he was already infected when he stepped aboard the ship, indicating the new coronavirus had been spreading onshore for longer than anyone knew. Genetic researchers this week traced the virus that infected passengers on the Grand Princess to the same family tree of infections that spread through a cluster of patients in Washington state and likely originated from a patient who had traveled to Wuhan, China. The finding suggests an infected person may have traveled from Washington to California and had contact with the someone who boarded the ship.

What is certain, however, is that the 75-year-old Placer County man who tested positive for the new coronavirus died on March 4 — the first death in California attributed to the virus. About 60 passengers who traveled with him to Mexico stayed on the ship's next journey to Hawaii, mixing with other passengers.

Passengers had little reason to believe anything was out of the ordinary until the ship slowly started canceling events: first, the shows that drew large crowds, then the smaller events like music or dancing lessons that keep passengers busy at sea. The morning of March 4, the same day the Placer County man died at a hospital, Grand Princess officials told the 60 passengers who traveled with him they'd need to stay in their rooms until they could be screened for symptoms.

Still, most were allowed to carry on, catching sun on the Lido deck and visiting with their shipmates. The elderly Weissbergers were playing cards with friends when news of the potential outbreak reached their daughter and son-in-law back in Florida.

"We called and asked if they were quarantined," said son-in-law Chalik, an attorney who has since filed a lawsuit on the couple's behalf, accusing Princess Cruises of gross negligence for its "lackadaisical" response to the outbreak.