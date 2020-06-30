ESChat welcomes veteran Push-to-Talk (PTT) industry leader John Dilley, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

ESChat continues its business expansion with the addition of Push-to-Talk (PTT) industry veteran John Dilley as new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat is pleased to announce and welcome John Dilley as Chief Revenue Officer. John will be responsible for leading the sales organization, developing new business opportunities, and cultivating relationships with partners and potential re-sellers across multiple verticals in the Enterprise and Public Safety market segments.

Mr. Dilley brings over 25 years of telecommunications expertise, including an extensive sales background in wireless mobility, broadband, wireline, OSS, enterprise, and SaaS-based group communications solutions. John's hands-on experience combined with his understanding of the mobile communications industry makes him a great fit for this role. Recognized as a successful sales leader, John has worked for several well-known organizations, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies including Tarana Wireless, Kodiak Networks (a Motorola Solutions Company), Nortel Networks, Ericsson.

"ESChat has a unique set of features and functionality, that includes the most advanced LMR to LTE interoperability available in today's market. Their hybrid network approach provides a fully-interoperable and seamless experience between LMR networks and the ESChat broadband Push-to-Talk service," Dilley said. "I look forward to leading and growing the sales organization and working with the team to take the company to the next level."

"ESChat has long been regarded as the leading supplier of enterprise based broadband PTT solutions for military, government and commercial business," said Josh Lober, President and CEO, ESChat. "Over the past year, ESChat entered the carrier integrated market with T-Mobile and TELUS having launched ESChat as their primary PTT solution. John's experience, both as a seasoned sales leader and PTT industry veteran made him the ideal candidate to manage our continued growth in the enterprise and carrier markets. We look forward to John's contributions and welcome him to the team!"

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. ESChat is approved for U.S. military operational use by the Defense Information Systems Agency ("DISA"). ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and enhanced by Quality of Service, Priority, and Preemption ("QPP") available to FirstNet subscribers. ESChat also supports Quality of Service ("QoS") and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks.

Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state, and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks, and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

