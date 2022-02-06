ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ESCO Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$82m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$278m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, ESCO Technologies has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured ESCO Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ESCO Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ESCO Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.4%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From ESCO Technologies' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that ESCO Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 45% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

