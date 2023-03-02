ESE Entertainment Full Year 2022 Earnings: CA$0.46 loss per share (vs CA$0.38 loss in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

ESE Entertainment (CVE:ESE) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$58.8m (up 417% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: CA$29.4m (loss widened by 71% from FY 2021).

  • CA$0.46 loss per share (further deteriorated from CA$0.38 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ESE Entertainment shares are up 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ESE Entertainment has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

