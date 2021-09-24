ESG investing: 'There suddenly has been a sea change among U.S. companies,' CEO explains

Grace O'Donnell
·Assistant Editor
·4 min read

Interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues has surged among investors, as has demand for sustainable funds that often rely on ESG ratings.

“In the past, ESG was much more Europe-driven, and European companies were at the forefront,” Steven Fox, CEO and founder of Veracity Worldwide, told Yahoo Finance at the 2021 Concordia Summit (video above). That changed during the pandemic, he said, “and we would say in the last 18 to 24 months, there's suddenly been a sea change among U.S. companies with a real interest in ESG issues.”

ESG investors rely on companies’ voluntary disclosures and tend to navigate incoherent ranking systems that attempt to apply a rubric to disparate metrics, sectors, and jurisdictions.

“It's easy to rely on rankings," Fox said. "The problem is that rankings have many limitations and shortcomings, and there's lot of ink that's been spilled on that topic." 

He suggested investors dig deeper into the nuances of their ESG holdings to better understand the context surrounding corporate ESG policies.

A protester in a costume holds a placard saying
A protester in a costume holds a placard saying "We're going green" during Extinction Rebellion's "Flood Money" protest in London on September 3, 2021. (Photo by Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“It's what we would call ESG intelligence as opposed to just having ESG rankings,” Fox explained. “Can you really get down to the heart and the core and ask penetrating questions and truly understand what's happening in a company precisely to avoid those greenwashing type of situations?” (Greenwashing is a term used to describe when a company advertises misleading information to appear more environmentally conscious than they are.)

As the demand for ESG assets and sustainable products continues to grow, greenwashing not only gives consumers and investors a false impression of companies' practices, it can allow companies to collect a premium on greenwashed products.

When it comes to ESG ratings, “there is a higher degree of self-policing... where companies are worried about being called out if they make a statement that proves not to be correct, and as a result, they want to make sure that their own house is in order before providing information to the ranking agencies.”

And another form of oversight may soon come to pass as the SEC collects information on ESG ratings and contemplates mandatory disclosure requirements.

Interest in ESG issues has surged among investors.
Interest in ESG issues has surged among investors.

ESG investing: 'Checking a box' or 'genuine commitment'?

So what types of questions should investors ask to ascertain whether a company is making good on its ESG promises?

Fox suggested that investors interrogate companies’ motivations for addressing ESG issues: “Is it merely checking a box and doing it for compliance purposes? Is it only for public relations purposes or is there a genuine commitment to try to live the story on whatever it is with regard to ESG?”

“We see more and more of that happening,” he said of companies that are “truly ESG attentive.” And, those companies that are “pressing for any ESG agenda outside of their own business” are leading the way when it comes to ESG.

But it’s easy to be led astray. Fox alluded to Wirecard, a financial services company that filed for insolvency after admitting to missing 1.9 billion Euros, as an example of a company that “made all the right ESG noises” but ultimately was accused of fraud. Before collapsing in 2020, shares of Wirecard were held in ESG-themed funds, despite low governance scores underneath the top line ratings.

Markus Braun, former CEO of Wirecard, prepares to testify in front of the Bundestag commission investigating the Wirecard scandal on November 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Filip Singer, Pool/Getty)
Markus Braun, former CEO of Wirecard, prepares to testify in front of the Bundestag commission investigating the Wirecard scandal on November 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Filip Singer, Pool/Getty)

“On paper, everything looked all right,” Fox said. “But if you dug deeper into their governance and other aspects, it was not too difficult to determine, and as we did for a client in advance of this, there was likely to be fraudulent activity, which there turned out to be to the tune of billions of dollars.”

Another thing to watch for is hidden subsidiaries that may implicate companies in ESG risks. One example of this involved a palm oil business in Southeast Asia that Fox said his company had looked into.

“The company itself did all the right things, but in one of their subsidiary companies, the dirty activities were hidden there,” Fox said, “and it wasn't clear the subsidiary was a part of the business at first blush. And it was only through careful looking that one could see this.”

These aspects aren't always captured in ESG ratings, he stated. The challenge for investors is to understand what's happening on the ground, to learn about the intricacies of particular markets, and to ferret out the details of company dealings. 

And for consumers, “it’s probably more difficult when they depend on media and others to be as scrupulous,” Fox added. Though it's not easy, he said, “the overall needle is moving."

Grace is an assistant editor for Yahoo Finance and a UX writer for Yahoo products.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Wobbly as China’s Crackdown Engulfs Crypto: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for direction after China intensified its sweeping regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of th

  • 'I don't feel safe living here': Sabina Nessa's flatmate texted teacher night she was killed

    Housemate revealed she worried when texts to her friend went unread, and admitted "I don’t feel safe living here now".

  • China’s Troubled HNA Group Says Chairman, CEO Detained by Police

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe chairman and CEO of the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. have both been detained by police, the latest setback for a firm that is being

  • U.K. Sees Fuel Rush; PM to Ease Rules, FT Says: Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government, already grappling with a crisis in the electricity market, is trying to stop drivers panic buying gasoline as queues build up outside some service stations in southeast England. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Re

  • Nike warns on holiday delays, cuts full-year sales estimate

    (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Thursday cut its fiscal 2022 sales expectations and said it expects delays during the holiday shopping season, blaming a supply chain crunch that has left it with soaring freight costs and products stuck in transit. Months-long factory closures in Vietnam, where about half of all Nike footwear is manufactured, have piled more pressure on global supply chains already reeling from the impact of the pandemic. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company's shares, which are down about 9% from their record high hit in August, fell 3.3% in extended trading after it said it now expects a mid-single-digit increase in full-year sales growth, versus the low-double-digit increase it had previously estimated.

  • 3 Hot Cannabis Stocks That Should be on Your Watchlist

    Cannabis stocks are set to be the rage on Wall Street in hopes of legalization in the US. Thus, keep an eye on stocks like Tilray (TLRY), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) & GrowGeneration (GRWG).

  • Aurora partners with Fedex for test driverless vehicles

    Aurora CEO Chris Urmson joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the future of autonomous driving.&nbsp;

  • Proof of natural immunity could pose legal challenge to covid-19 vaccine mandates - here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan takes a look at recent lawsuits against covid-19 vaccine mandates by those who have natural antibody immunity.&nbsp;

  • Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are rallying after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is up 11.72% at $259.20 at publication time. Novavax Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock has found resistance near the $260 in the past, and the stock looks to be nearing this area

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • It's no fourth stimulus check, but health insurers are mailing out cash

    A check for hundreds of dollars could land in your mailbox by the end of the month.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • AT&T (T) CEO Updates Shareholders, Expects Growth to Continue

    AT&T's (T) network quality and go-to-market efforts have helped it to drive subscriber growth trends and lower churn.