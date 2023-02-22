ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Below is the panel and the full conference can be seen here.

ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance

Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)





