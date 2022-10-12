ESG Strategy Too Hot for SEC Is Attracting Fund Bosses in Europe

Frances Schwartzkopff and Gautam Naik
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An ESG strategy that’s too controversial for US regulators and some major ratings companies has been embraced by Fidelity International and other European financial firms as a way to safeguard long-term returns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Double materiality, whereby an investor doesn’t just screen for the environmental, social or governance risks facing their portfolio, but also measures its ESG impact on the world, isn’t incorporated in Securities and Exchange Commission rules or proposals. Nor does it shape the bulk of ESG ratings provided by firms such as MSCI Inc. But in Europe, the idea is gaining serious traction in the market and among regulators.

Fidelity, one of the UK’s biggest money managers with more than $665 billion in assets as of June 30, now applies double materiality across all managed assets after incorporating the strategy earlier this year. In so doing, Fidelity hopes to capture financial risks that more traditional analysis might miss.

“The range of non-financial factors that influence financial value has increased and will continue to increase,” said Jenn-Hui Tan, Fidelity International’s global head of stewardship and sustainable investing, in an interview. “And that’s why we have that prominence of ESG factors in that process.”

  • What are your views on ESG investing? Take Bloomberg's ESG survey. It’s not long, and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to take the survey.

It’s the latest sign that the giants of finance are building one of the most far-reaching ESG tools into their financial management. JPMorgan Chase & Co. introduced a product last month that gives clients access to double-materiality analysis as a way to manage their financial risks. Robeco uses double materiality to manage about a fifth of its €178 billion in assets. And Germany’s DWS Group says it uses the method to drive investment decisions for equity, fixed income and multi-asset funds.

DWS is asking analysts and portfolio managers “to look inside-out, not just outside-in,” said Susana Penarrubia, head of ESG integration at the Deutsche Bank AG investment arm.

Fidelity uses 127 “materiality maps” to score companies from zero to three. A score of three indicates that a company is managing impacts with a likely “long-term benefit” to its value. Over a 10-year horizon, that line of thinking has the potential to increase the market value of Fidelity’s investment portfolios, according to Tan.

“Essentially, what our ratings do is they enable us to look at the risks of a business over a longer-term horizon than you would do by only looking at it through the financial materiality lens,” said Tan. “That’s where we see the value of this double-material concept and that’s why we think it helps us to become better investors.”

Read more: The ESG Mirage

The European Union, which is ahead of other jurisdictions in building a rulebook for ESG investing, has embedded double materiality into its framework. And in early 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) will publish a global rulebook on sustainability and climate disclosure, with guidelines that may acknowledge the importance of double materiality over time.

Emmanuel Faber, chair of the ISSB, has said it’s his “mission” to ensure that companies produce “carbon warnings” a few years from now, just as they publish profit warnings today.

But such goals look set to meet resistance in the US. “The SEC will find it difficult to back an investing concept whose short-term fiduciary value can be difficult to prove,” said Rob Du Boff, senior ESG analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Read More: BNP, Nonprofits Seek Wider Disclosure of Nature-Related Impact

Fiduciaries must account for ESG issues because it’s necessary for managing portfolio risks, “not because it’s the right thing to do and I don’t see that priority shifting anytime soon,” he said.

The SEC is already trying to assure markets that its efforts to police ESG labels on some investment funds don't constitute agency overreach. It's faced criticism from the fund industry, which supports updating name rules but objects to the SEC stressing labels’ importance compared to other disclosures, Bloomberg Law wrote this month.

MSCI, among the world’s most-used providers of corporate ESG ratings, doesn’t apply double materiality across its ratings. In a statement, MSCI said its ESG scores are designed “to support the building of a resilient portfolio for the specific purpose of enhancing long-term risk-adjusted returns. For investors applying double materiality, it added, “MSCI has found that priorities and approaches vary significantly and many prefer to use flexible building blocks that they can tailor to their specific needs over a single combined product.”

S&P Global, on the other hand, said it considers double materiality to be “an integral part of the analysis” when assigning ESG ratings to about 8,000 companies. As a result, ESG scores can vary considerably. Chevron Corp., for example, gets an ESG rating of A at MSCI, and a score of just 52 out of 100 at S&P, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more: What New ESG Approach ‘Double Materiality’ Means — and Why JPMorgan Is a Fan

The investment industry, meanwhile, remains divided. A September analysis by Morningstar Inc. of the 20 largest asset managers that responded to an ISSB consultation found that eight firms -- all European -- support double materiality. Another six, including Vanguard Group, UBS Group AG and Legal & General Investment Management, would only consider it if a clear financial risk can be established. Five US firms -- BlackRock Inc., Invesco, Northern Trust Corp., State Street Corp. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. -- want the flexibility to choose.

“It is probably slightly concerning that asset managers on both sides of the Atlantic seem to be so far apart,” said Lindsey Stewart, director of investment stewardship research at Morningstar. “It does give the ISSB and the other regulators around the world a bit of a knotty problem to solve.”

(Adds reference to SEC fighting allegations of agency overreach in policing of ESG fund labels)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen’s Endorsement Seals Seemingly Unstoppable Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar has been virtually unstoppable this year, and the one person with the power to arrest its gains isn’t standing in the way.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe greenback rose versus most of its Group-of-10 peers

  • Prime Day deals that rival Black Friday: 40+ best sales at Amazon, Walmart and more

    Experts curate the best Black Friday sales for Prime Day from Target, Amazon, Walmart, Kate Spade, Adidas, Kohl's and more!

  • UK Bonds Fall as BOE Confirms to Stop Buying Gilts This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- UK government bonds slid and the pound erased gains after the Bank of England confirmed it plans to end its bond-buying intervention on Friday.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe yield on 30-year gilts -- favored by inve

  • Adobe Stock Has Been Beaten Down. Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys the Slide.

    Adobe shares are down more than 20% since the company said it would buy smaller rival Figma for about $20 billion.

  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • UK Gilts Fall as BOE Confirms End to Bond Buying: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Gilts fell and the pound erased gains after the Bank of England confirmed it will end its emergency bond-buying program on Friday.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe emailed statement followed some confusion on Wednesday

  • Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry

    To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry

  • Delta Invests $60 Million in Joby, Seeking Air-Taxi Flights to NYC Airports

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. is investing $60 million in urban air taxi developer Joby Aviation Inc. in the latest partnership between a traditional carrier and an upstart trying to revolutionize how people travel.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ratio

  • Factbox-Ticking bomb: The risks the IMF sees to financial stability

    The IMF's Global Financial Stability Report, which warned of the risks to markets, came as the Fund also cut its growth outlook in its latest World Economic Outlook. risks to financial stability, the IMF said. On the supply side, the increase in FRA-OIS spread (a measure of interbank credit risk) and heightened currency volatility pose a risk of a potential drop in the supply of US dollar funding, the report said.

  • ADM, Marfrig Plan to Expand Veggie Burger Sales to US Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and meat giant Marfrig Global Foods SA plan to expand sales of their veggie burger to the US market after launching in Brazil last year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedPlantPlus Foo

  • SoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East

    Mexican online used-car dealership Kavak has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia, boosting its presence in emerging-market countries, the firm's chief executive, Carlos Garcia, told Reuters on Tuesday. Kavak plans to invest $130 million over the next two years in the three Middle-Eastern countries, which are set to represent 7-10% of its business, Garcia said. The SoftBank-backed platform, which is valued at $8.7 billion and claims to be the most valuable startup in Latin America, entered the UAE and Oman through a merger with local company Carzaty.

  • IMF Cuts 2023 Global Growth Forecast, Citing Inflation, War and China Slowdown

    WASHINGTON—Global economic growth is likely to slow next year more than previously expected, the International Monetary Fund said, warning living conditions will worsen as soaring inflation harms people’s lives around the world. The IMF attributed the weaker outlook primarily to the effects of inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the slowdown in China brought on by frequent Covid-19 lockdowns and problems in its property sector. The global economy will expand 2.7% in 2023, down from 3.2% this year and 6% in 2021, the multilateral lender said Tuesday in its latest World Economic Outlook.

  • Chip Startup Defies Global Rout With 15% Surge in Tokyo IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip design firm Socionext Inc. jumped 15% in its Tokyo debut after completing Japan’s largest initial public offering this year, defying recent investor pessimism about global semiconductor shares.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s

  • GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar and Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedA new business unit, c

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.