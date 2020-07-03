Are the Washington Redskins next? Team to evaluate name following Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, Eskimo Pie, others

UPDATED: The Washington Redskins announced July 3 that the franchise will undergo an evaluation of its team name. The announcement came after FedEx, sponsor of Washington’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, formally asked the team to change its name July 2.

After decades of criticism for how their products have perpetuated racial stereotypes, four iconic brands announced change was coming within hours of one another.

First, Quaker Oats said it would retire Aunt Jemima from packaging on its brand of syrup and pancake mixes, acknowledging its prior work to update the character was "not enough." Then in rapid succession June 17 , the owners of Uncle Ben's, Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat said their products' packaging also would be reviewed.

The rebranding announcements – considered long overdue by experts, historians and some consumers – come at a time when companies face increasing pressure to boost diversity efforts and combat racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On June 19, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream said in a statement to USA TODAY that its Eskimo Pie brand would be renamed.

"I think a lot of these brands really need to look at the contributions, or lack thereof, that have contributed to a lot of the systemic issues," said Mike Jackson, founder of Los Angeles-based 2050 Marketing. "This is a real movement and this one feels really, really different.”

Dan Gasby, a former TV producer who in 2017 started a Change.org petition asking PepsiCo, which owns Quaker Oats, to replace Aunt Jemima with his now-late wife TV personality B. Smith, one of the country's first high-profile black models who went on to become an author, restaurateur and lifestyle maven.

Gasby says PepsiCo shrugged off his request: "There wasn't that critical mass of indignation, a sheer awareness of how bad it is.

"Now we know how bad it is. There's a tectonic shift that is taking place, and what the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back is watching a man being executed in slow motion and having that in your face."

The decision to rename and repackage Aunt Jemima came a day after a TikTok video from singer Kirby titled “How To Make A Non Racist Breakfast” went viral.

In the short video, Kirby gives a history lesson of the 131-year-old brand, noting the name means “slave mammy on the plantation South” and the brand’s white founder got the name after attending a "minstrel show.”

“Black lives matter, people,” Kirby said as she dumps a box of the pancake mix in the sink. “Even over breakfast.”

Some associate the shape of bottles of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup with the "Mammy," a racial caricature of Black women rooted in the history of slavery in the United States.

Cream of Wheat has long been criticized for the use of a grinning Black chef on its packaging since the 1890s. The mascot on early boxes was known as Rastus, a caricature of a jolly, former slave often featured in minstrel shows.

David Pilgrim, the director and founder of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the announcements, which he called powerful, symbolic gestures.

“One of the things these all share is this idea of reducing Black people to happy servants whose greatest joy in life is to serve white people," Pilgrim said. "When we reduce people to that one dimension, it both shapes and reflects attitudes that people have about Black people.”

The museum, temporarily closed because of COVID-19, houses around 10,000 items Pilgrim calls "racist objects," which are used to teach tolerance.

“My life's work is to convince people to voluntarily get rid of them or not purchase them in the first place," Pilgrim said. “These are the kind of objects that should either be in a museum or a garbage can."