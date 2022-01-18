ESL Federal Credit Union members to get money back after profitable year. Here's how much

ESL Federal Credit Union members this year will receive a payout once more through its Owners' Dividend program.

Over 350,000 members will be eligible to receive $110 Jan. 21 deposited directly into their accounts following a financially successful 2021, making the total payout $40 million, the credit union's largest giveaway yet.

According to ESL CEO Faheem Masood, the program was first implemented in 1996 and represents part of the bank's mission to share its financial success with its members.

Masood added that some criteria involved will affect the size of the payout, including combined average monthly balances and participation in the bank's wealth management and card transactions. Customers with additional questions are also invited to use the bank's dividend calculator on their website.

Having previously given away $35 million to members in 2020 and $25 million in 2019, Masood stopped short of promising another increase in 2022, but did plan for the program to continue.

"As long as holdings remain strong we will continue to share with the membership. We have in total returned $225 million over the 26-year history of the program," Masood said.

Masood also added that the program represented the mission of ESL in giving back to the community.

"Since we are a cooperative, we don’t have owners separate from our membership. We are a member-owned company," Masood said. "One benefit of that is to benefit in our financial success. Like all memberships, we evaluate our capital and decide how much we need to grow our business and calculate how much we can afford to return to our membership to return profits back to the community. Last year, we returned close to $26 million in philanthropy back to the community."

According to a follow-up email from a banking spokesperson, ESL committed more than $25 million to philanthropic grants to organizations in 2021, making for a total of $65 million in grants throughout the greater Rochester area since 2017.

For the Owners' Dividend program, Masood recalled how often ESL has received messages from members after the payouts, noting that even the smallest sums can make a difference.

"We're very proud to be able to do this," Masood said. "I always recall the calls that have come in, members calling in saying they’ve received money erroneously. Sometimes they forget how meaningful 30 to 40 dollars can be."

"We’re excited about it," he added.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: ESL Federal Credit Union members to get money back in 2022