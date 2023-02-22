Española city employee accused of stealing scrap metal

Feb. 21—An Española city employee faces criminal charges after he was accused in January of stealing scrap metal and copper wire from a worksite.

Benancio Martinez, 53, is charged with one count of embezzlement and two counts of larceny, according to online court records.

City Manager Jordan Yutzy and Human Resources Director Sally Baxter reported the stolen scrap metal to the Española Police Department on Feb. 6.

Yutzy did not respond to questions Tuesday about Martinez's position with the city or his employment status.

Baxter declined to provide further information.

"We don't comment on any ongoing personnel issues," she said.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says the city learned of Martinez's suspected involvement in the theft while investigating an unrelated crash in late January involving another employee and a city vehicle.

The other employee told Baxter he saw Martinez steal scrap metal and copper wire while they were working at the Carter Ranch on North Prince Drive, according to the complaint.

Martinez admitted to the theft during a recorded interview with Baxter, and said he didn't think it was a big deal, the complaint says.

"Mr. Martinez also advised that he did not know he was not allowed to take the scraps and copper wire home, because it was just trash that was left there," the complaint states.

Martinez said he would return the items he admitted to stealing, but had not done so as of Monday, according to the complaint.

Yutzy told police the approximate value of the stolen metals is between $5,000 and $25,000. He added the city sells the materials to scrap metal shops to create revenue for Española.