Española establishes homeless camp after Ohkay Owingeh clears pueblo site

Feb. 27—Española officials announced Tuesday a parcel of city-owned property has been designated to serve as a temporary homeless encampment for the coming weeks.

The initiative comes after several people were cleared from a longtime encampment on Ohkay Owingeh pueblo land. The city noted in a news release many of them have moved to the sanctioned camp.

City Manager Eric Luján selected property near Fairview Lane for the project, the news release said, adding the lot has not recently been used for any "defined purpose."

About 20 people are living in the new camp, city spokeswoman Esperanza Trujillo wrote in an email Tuesday. She added the city is providing bins and trash removal at the site.

Maya Fern, a program director at the Española Pathways Shelter, said the city has involved the organization in its effort to move people from the encampment on tribal land.

Due to a "miscommunication," she added, people were forced off the property by tribal officials the morning of Feb. 20 without notice, causing some panic.

The city wrote in the news release the newly designated area is a "more suitable environment" that is "located away from residential zones."

Fern said homelessness has increased in the Española Valley in recent years, partly because of the loss of low-income housing complexes like Santa Clara Apartments, which closed in 2022.

It isn't yet clear what will come for residents of the new camp after it is shut down.

The encampment is "set to be disbanded" in early April, the news release states, following a "comprehensive community outreach effort."

Trujillo wrote in the email Luján is putting together a "homeless task force" that will work on the next steps.

Luján declined to comment about the encampment and the city's plans.

The news release states the new encampment is part of a collaboration between the city, Española Pathways Shelter and the Rio Arriba County Health and Human Services Department.

The partnership is working to help connect people living in camps with case managers, Fern said, as well as other systems of support, and to help them develop plans for future housing.

While she said the city's plan to close the new encampment by early April seems "ambitious," she noted advocates are working to ensure every homeless person has a "goal plan" by the end of the year.

"In the interim, while we figure out how we're going to get people where they need to be, they need a safe place to be," Fern said. "So we're really grateful the city has offered this land."