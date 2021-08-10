Española man accused in mother's murder faces new charges

Aug. 10—An Alcalde man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother during an attack last week at her home in Española now faces rape charges in addition to murder and other counts.

Erick Martinez, 43, is suspected of killing Cora Martinez during an argument the night of Aug. 1 after she refused to let him borrow her car, according to court records.

An affidavit filed in court said Cora Martinez was 77, but a family member said Monday she was 74.

Erick Martinez initially was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault against a household member and aggravated battery. A motion filed by prosecutors — asking a judge to order him detained without bond until his trial — cites the two new counts of third-degree criminal sexual penetration.

Court records show the previous charges of assault and aggravated battery were dropped.

"The Criminal Sexual Penetration charges were added based on information developed during the investigation," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email Monday. "Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we will decline to comment further at this time."

Erick Martinez was arrested by Española police Aug. 2 following a brief foot chase. He told investigators he had gotten into a fight with his mother because she wouldn't let him use her car. When the argument escalated, he said, they began to push each other.

He left the home, he said, and when he returned later that night, he found his mother dead.

He admitted he had splashed water on her, changed her clothes and cleaned up before taking off in her car.

Family members trapped in the home during the incident told police they had heard Cora Martinez scream during the fight with her son.

Court records show Cora Martinez filed a restraining order against her son in June 2020, stating she was in constant fear for her life and wanted to raise her 4-year-old biological grandson in peace.

Erick Martinez violated the restraining order multiple times over the year, most recently in April, when he was charged with aggravated stalking after he was found hiding in her yard.

In July, his mother canceled the retraining order, saying her son needed her help, court records show.

Erick Martinez has a history of criminal charges in the last decade, including some accusing him of violating the conditions of his parole and breaking electronic monitoring devices.

He was last incarcerated in the Santa Fe County jail on a charge of failing to comply with his parole. He was released July 8.

"The Defendant has a significant criminal history, including a complex domestic violence history with his mother, the victim," Carmack-Altwies said. "The State filed in January to have the Defendant preventatively detained but he was released by the Court on GPS monitoring."

Carmack-Altwies noted Martinez cut off his GPS monitoring device following his most recent release.

He cut off the device just three weeks before the attack on his mother, court records show.