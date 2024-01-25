Española man accused of shooting at brother, woman

Jan. 24—An Española man has been accused of firing a gun at his brother and a woman Tuesday evening during a dispute over money.

No one is thought to have been struck by gunfire in the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. off of Lower San Pedro Road in Española, according to court records.

Joseph Ferran, 23, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as felony charges of shooting at or from a vehicle and shooting at an occupied building, according to a criminal complaint.

Ferran was arrested by Española police on Tuesday and booked into Rio Arriba County jail. He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, but a hearing on Ferran's release conditions was postponed.

Ferran told police he had given his brother $100 to purchase diapers and wipes, the complaint says, but he suspected his brother would use it to buy drugs. Police wrote Ferran admitted he drove alongside as his brother and his brother's girlfriend walked on Calle del Sol and fired at least four shots into the air "in an effort to scare" his brother.

After the two argued, Ferran's brother had first brandished a knife, Ferran told police according to the complaint, so he pulled out an "AR-pistol" and fired from his car before driving away.

Upon questioning from police, Ferran's brother denied taking any money from Ferran or that an altercation took place between them, police wrote in the complaint. Officers wrote they searched Ferran's brother and did not find a knife.

Police recovered shell casings from the inside of Ferran's vehicle and from the road that matched a firearm found in the vehicle, the complaint states.

A wall on a property on Calle del Sol appeared to have bullet holes from the incident, police wrote, and residents there told police they were "very scared" when they heard the gunshots outside their home.