Española man accused of stabbing woman

Sep. 22—An Española man was charged with aggravated battery after he was accused of stabbing a woman several times Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Española Police Department arrested Dino Dixon, 56, after responding to an incident at the La Vista Del Rio apartment complex, where a woman was stabbed in her neck, abdomen, underarm and chest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

During an interview at a local hospital, the woman told police she was moving out of her apartment around 5:30 p.m. and had placed her belongings in the hallway.

While she was waiting for her mother to help her move, the woman said, Dixon and another man entered the hallway and told her she needed to move her things. When she refused, the second man "became irate" and Dixon stabbed her with a folding knife, she told police.

Police detained Dixon, who said he wasn't sure why he was being questioned because he "had not done anything," the complaint stated.

Dixon was booked into the Santa Fe County jail. Court records show he does not have a history of violent crime but pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in 2014.