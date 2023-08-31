Española man charged with attempted murder in June shooting

Aug. 30—An Española man accused of aggravated assault and aggravated battery after a shooting in June is now facing a charge of attempted murder, according to charges filed Wednesday in First Judicial District Court.

Daniel Taylor, 30, faces the elevated charge related to a shooting June 16 in Española in which two of Taylor's neighbors were wounded. A witness described the incident as an argument that escalated.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators reviewed surveillance footage that indicated Taylor shot at one of the victims while the latter held his hands up.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office amended charges against Taylor based on information contained in an original criminal complaint as well as "further investigation," a spokesman for the office said. The state will move forward on all counts.

"The extent of the charges against Taylor were modified to align with the facts and evidence of the June 2023 incident," Nathan Lederman, a spokesman for the office, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Lederman added Taylor waved his right to a preliminary hearing on all five charges.