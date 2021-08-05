Española man charged with murder

Aug. 5—An Alcalde man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after reportedly killing his mother during an argument at her Española home off Winesap Road.

During questioning, Erick Martinez, 43, told Española police he and his mother, 77-year-old Cora Martinez, were arguing Sunday night over whether he could borrow her car, according to court records filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

The argument escalated and the two began to push each other. He told police that when he returned later that night, his mother was dead.

When confronted about threatening text messages he sent to his ex-girlfriend of his mother's beaten face, Erick Martinez admitted to changing his mother's clothes and trying to throw water on her face to wake her up after the attack.

Family members who were in Cora Martinez's home at the time of the attack told police Erick Martinez arrived at the home Sunday night and started arguing with his mother. Soon, they heard her screams. One family member said they covered their ears and prayed as the attack ensued, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they found Cora Martinez's body lying on a bed. She had severe bruising throughout her body, the affidavit stated. They also found restraining orders against Erick Martinez in his mother's bedroom.

In addition to the charge of first-degree murder, Erick Martinez faces counts of assault against a household member, aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, according to the affidavit.

Rio Arriba County jail records show Martinez had been in custody since April on a charge of aggravated stalking but was released Sunday. The stalking charge was dismissed after the district attorney's office failed to prosecute the case within the required time limits.

In that case, Martinez allegedly disabled his mother's vehicle, then returned the next day. Police found him hiding in her yard after she called 911 for help, according to the affidavit.