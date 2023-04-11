Española man pleads guilty in Renezmae's death

Apr. 11—Malcolm Torres of Española pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter, Renezmae Calzada.

Torres, 29, was home with the girl and his and 18-month-old son, "heavily intoxicated and not fit to supervise the children," according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez, which identifies the girl only as "Jane Doe."

"While in Torres' care ... [she] sustained blunt-force trauma to her head, torso, and extremities," he said in the statement. "Torres became aware of [her] injuries while she was still alive but failed to seek or provide necessary medical care. Torres claims he was too drunk to remember how he injured [her]."

Torres faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison and will remain in federal custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled, according to the statement.

Renezmae's Sept. 8, 2019, disappearance sparked a days-long search by hundreds of people, including law enforcement and civilians who took to the hills on horseback, motorcycle and all-terrain vehicles.

Torres was taken into custody as a person of interest after the girl's mother, Victoria Maestas of Santa Clara Pueblo, told police the girl had last been seen with Torres — with whom Maestas has a son.

A few days later law enforcement located her body in the Rio Grande near Santa Clara Pueblo.

"The resulting investigation revealed that Torres had driven to the area 5.5 miles from his home and left her body there," according to the U.S. attorney's statement. "Over the course of interviews with the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office and the New Mexico State Police, Torres provided law enforcement with numerous conflicting statements, delaying the recovery of her body, and lengthening the wide-spread and vigorous efforts of law enforcement and the Santa Clara Pueblo community to locate her."

He later was charged with killing the girl.

This is a developing story and will be updated.