Española police arrest man drug trafficking charges

Feb. 22—A search for a stolen vehicle last week led Española police to arrest a Santa Cruz man on drug trafficking and gun charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba Magistrate Court.

Nicholas Gilbert Martinez, 26, was arrested Thursday and is accused of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Española police officers arrived late Thursday at the Santa Clara Apartment complex on Calle Chamisal to recover a stolen vehicle.

While walking back to the vehicle, an individual at the scene told police "there are guns and drugs inside the black car that is [two] cars down from the stolen one," according to the complaint.

Officers approached the vehicle and found Martinez in the driver's seat asleep; another man was asleep in the passenger seat, the complaint said.

After being detained, Martinez told police he was unaware of any drugs or guns in the vehicle, police said.

Martinez consented to a vehicle search, during which police found four bags containing approximately 200 fentanyl pills, a sandwich bag filled with what was believed to be methamphetamine, a "medium sized" clear bag with what police believe was crack cocaine, and a small, clear bag filled with unknown pink pills, according to the complaint.

Police also allege to have found a .40-caliber bullet and a gun holster in the vehicle.

Martinez later told police he had just purchased the vehicle and had no idea about the drugs. The passenger also told police he was unaware of any drugs and guns but said the pair had smoked heroin before they fell asleep in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Martinez was arrested and booked in the Rio Arriba County jail. The other individual's information was collected before being released from custody.

According to court records, Martinez previously has been arrested on multiple drug, larceny and shoplifting charges.