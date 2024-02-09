Española police: guns, ammo found after alleged assault

Feb. 8—Española police said they arrested a man and confiscated guns and ammunition from his mobile home after four people alleged he aimed a weapon at them as they attempted to drive away from the property.

Ricco Rey Leichtle, 37, faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Leichtle was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Tuesday evening. An arraignment on the charges was moved to Friday.

Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said the agency had received multiple 911 calls over the past week regarding potential shots fired in the area where Leichtle resided, near Fairview Lane in Española. Garcia said officers are continuing to investigate.

Officers alleged in a criminal complaint Leichtle admitted to dealing narcotics while police questioned him, though no illegal drugs were found in his home. As of Thursday, additional charges had not been filed.

Police were called to Leichtle's residence on Taos Lane in Española after receiving reports a man was aiming a gun at a car with four people in it as they attempted to drive off the property, the complaint states. One of the alleged victims was a 14-year-old, according to the complaint.

During the interview with police, Leichtle denied he pointed a gun at people in the car on Tuesday, according to the complaint.

Police wrote in the complaint three people barricaded themselves inside Leichtle's mobile home when officers arrived and initially did not respond to police calls for them to exit the trailer.

After Leichtle and two others exited the mobile home, police wrote officers searched the residence and found a shotgun, handgun and three AK-47 magazines.

Leichtle pleaded guilty to attempting to traffic illegal drugs in 2019 in Española, according to a state District Court judgment, but court records show he has faced other charges before and after the conviction that have been dismissed by prosecutors.

In two separate cases in 2023 in Santa Fe, Leichtle faced a charge of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and battery against a household member, according to criminal complaints filed in May and June 2023. All of the charges were dismissed by prosecutors in notices filed in state District Court.