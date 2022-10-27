Española police seek man accused of fatal shooting

Oct. 26—A Santa Cruz man is wanted by Española police after being accused of fatally shooting another man who police said was trying to sell him a stolen Ford Mustang early Saturday morning.

Fabian Archuleta, 39, is set to face one open count of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to an affidavit for his arrest warrant filed Tuesday evening in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said Wednesday his department has brought in New Mexico State Police and deputies from the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office into Española for a monthlong property crime operation and will take advantage of the additional units to track down Archuleta.

"We are going to take the opportunity now that we have all these additional units working in our city for the next month ... to help look for this offender," Garcia said. "Obviously he's armed, we know that there are potentially other people that we're going to be looking at — witnesses, potential offenders — but right now it's early, early stages. We're trying to find him first."

Police received a call at about 2:14 a.m. Saturday from a woman saying she heard about six gunshots fired near Calle Borrego. While en route, officers came across a woman who was later identified as having been involved in the incident, according to the affidavit.

The woman initially told officers she was unaware of what happened but heard several gunshots and was scared.

Officers then found Juan Antonio Luiz Martinez lying on the ground on Calle Borrego in a pile of shattered glass and with a gunshot wound to his head. Martinez had a shallow pulse when attended to by Emergency Medical Services and died shortly thereafter at the local Presbyterian Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Another victim of the shooting reached out to police at about 3 a.m. from the Santa Claran Hotel Casino on Riverside Drive. When police arrived they found her in the lobby "drenched" in blood. While the affidavit states she suffered a gunshot wound, it does not indicate where she was shot.

Police seized a 2016 red Ford Mustang as evidence after locating it outside of the hotel. It was later determined the vehicle was stolen in Albuquerque.

Once the second victim was taken to the Presbyterian Española Hospital, police asked, "Who did this to you?" She responded with "Stomper," a nickname area police recognized as referring to Archuleta, according to the affidavit.

Officers formally interviewed the second victim later in the afternoon once she was moved to University of New Mexico Hospital. According to the affidavit, she told police she and Martinez met up at about 5 a.m the previous day when he picked her up in Albuquerque in the red Mustang.

The pair went to the Ohkay Hotel Casino in Ohkay Owingeh for a while before calling a friend and asking if they could take a shower and rest at her home in Alcalde. According to the affidavit, their friend was later identified as the woman police came across on their way to Calle Borrego.

The second victim told police the three of them, after hanging out for a while, met up with Archuleta on Calle Borrego because Martinez wanted to sell him his red Mustang. Archuleta gave the car a test drive at about 1:30 a.m. before leaving, and telling Martinez he would be back.

Martinez's friend did not ride with Archuleta during the test drive and was out of sight when a man showed up a little while later in an SUV brandishing a rifle.

According to the affidavit, Martinez pleaded with the man not to shoot his friend; he shot her anyway. She told police Martinez did not have a chance to pull out his weapon before being shot in the head.

She added the man, whom she identified as Archuleta, then ran Martinez over with his girlfriend's SUV. She said Archuleta's girlfriend was present, according to the affidavit.

The woman then fled to the Santa Claran Hotel and Casino.

Police continued interviewing witnesses Tuesday morning when they visited Martinez's friend at her home. According to the affidavit, she told police Archuleta called her while she was hanging out with Martinez.

Archuleta asked her for parts from her broken-down Mustang in order to fix his own. She told Martinez they needed to wait for Archuleta to come take the parts. However, he offered to sell his red Mustang to Archuleta instead.

Hours later, during Archuleta's test drive, the woman told police she walked towards some nearby trees and waited. When Archuleta, Martinez and the other woman came back she heard a "loud commotion" and "yelling" from inside the Mustang.

According to the affidavit, she told officers she hid after hearing the gunshots. During her interview she added she was scared of Archuleta, and called him a "scary guy."

Archuleta has an extensive criminal history. Online court records show he has previously been convicted of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and possession of a controlled substance.