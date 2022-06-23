Española police seek suspects in shooting of woman

Jun. 23—Española police are searching for several people sought in a Tuesday shooting outside the Center Market grocery store.

Police Chief Mizel Garcia, who was named to the position late last week, said someone fired multiple rounds and at least two of shots struck a woman. She was taken to an Albuquerque hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Garcia did not name the shooting victim.

Before the shooting, the chief said, there was a verbal altercation between the woman and a group of people sitting in a vehicle in the store's parking lot.

Police had not yet made any arrests in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, and Garcia did not name any suspects.

More information would be released when it becomes available, he said.