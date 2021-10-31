Española school board member charged with assault over alleged threat

Oct. 30—An Española school board meeting appeared to turn hostile last week when Vice President Richard Archuleta allegedly threatened a fellow member during an argument.

Archuleta faces a petty misdemeanor assault charge over the incident, according to court documents.

During an Oct. 21 meeting, board member Jeremy Maestas told Española police Archuleta threatened to "punch him in his [expletive] teeth" if Maestas talked about Archuleta's children, according to a criminal summons filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Maestas told police the two were in a "heated discussion" over a technology contract.

Archuleta declined to comment Friday; Maestas could not be reached for comment.

When officers spoke with Archuleta, he told them Maestas "went off on a big tangent" when a decision was made to table the district's information technology contract, according to the summons.

Archuleta told police he "lost his cool" and never intended to act on the alleged threat, the report said.

Maestas emphasized to officers he was talking about the kids in Archuleta's school district, not his own children.