Española tenants union finds strength in numbers at Las Lomas Apartments rally

Feb. 24—ESPAÑOLA — A mix of emotions pervaded a gathering of renters at Española's Las Lomas Apartments on Saturday afternoon: anger over what they call unjust and potentially illegal treatment from property management; fear of retaliation for demanding better; and hope a growing tenants union may be able to effect change at the complex.

About 25 people — mostly tenants, who ranged in age from their 20s to seniors, in addition to a few social justice advocates — joined Alianza Tenant Union's rally for improved conditions at the complex.

Dylan Schwaegel, 25, who has since been elected one of three union representatives, founded the tenants union in October. The group had about 30 members as of Saturday; Las Lomas Apartments has 100 units, he said.

The union submitted a letter with demands to the apartment complex in late January that requested a response within two weeks and noted the union would take escalating action if property managers did not respond. Management has not responded since, which prompted Saturday's rally, Schwaegel said.

The union's letter of demands — addressed to Utah-based Cornerstone Residential, Las Lomas Apartments' parent company — said tenants have seen a "precipitous drop in the quality of maintenance, services and amenities provided" while facing increased rent and other fees.

When a reporter called the complex asking to speak to property manager Mary Lewis, a woman who answered the phone said "I have no comment," and hung up. The property manager called the police on the peaceful rally Saturday, but an officer left promptly after he arrived and spoke with organizers.

Cornerstone Residential did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The union could potentially escalate its action up to a rent strike, Schwaegel said. At this point, its members have filed a total of 15 complaints to the state Attorney General's Office and, at the recommendation of the Attorney General, also filed complaints with city of Española code enforcement, Schwaegel said.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office did not respond Friday to a question about the status of its review of the tenants' complaints.

The letter and residents at the rally raised a long list of concerns, including mold in their apartments; clogged air ducts; an overflowing trash bin; random shut-offs of water and electricity; and up to yearslong closures of the swimming pool and fitness and laundry rooms. The letter also said tenants have been charged potentially illegal fees not in their lease agreements and that Section 8 voucher holders have faced "multiple forms" of discrimination.

Fisnick "Fiz" Tosca, for example, said the property manager told him the complex had made mistakes on his lease after he moved in last September and threatened him with eviction unless he paid an additional $30 per month in rent and nearly $1,000 more in deposits.

"They know they can get away with it because where else can I go?" Tosca said, echoing others in despairing over Española's lack of affordable housing.

Monica Mendez, a union representative, said her monthly rent at the complex has increased from $765 in 2019 to $1,400 in 2024.

The union's 18 demands include the complex return base rents to $600 to $700 per month, improve security, invest more money in maintenance, accept Section 8 vouchers and end a contract with Multifamily Utility Co., which has hugely increased residents' utility bills, tenants said.

Management has continued to retaliate against multiple members of the union since Schwaegel recently prevailed in an eviction case, he said.

"We have heard very troubling accounts from union members about the property management basically outright stating their intentions to force out members of the union," he said.

Mendez said she has been "living in fear" of retaliation. She provided a copy of a notice of noncompliance she received Thursday for "disturbing tenants" by "going door to door knocking for them to join meetings/unions." The notice said soliciting is prohibited.

Tenant Shirlene Larson called the retaliation "extremely blatant," adding she fully expects to receive some kind of notice for attending the rally.

"I'm so tired of seeing people walk over us," she said.

Multiple people said Saturday the union gives them hope of strength in numbers.

The group has been building support in the community, consulting with lawyers and has been able to set up services for union members that include legal representation and housing assistance, Schwaegel said.

"We're all really proud of that," he said.