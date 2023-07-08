Esparto teen with baseball bat scares off 15-year-old intruder before arrest, deputies say

A 15-year-old was arrested Monday in Esparto on suspicion of burglary after deputies were tipped off by a teen who scared off the intruder with a baseball bat.

Yolo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call about 2 a.m. Monday, arriving to find that a 17-year-old occupant of the home had scared off the intruder with a baseball bat. The teen at the home was able to provide a description of the suspect and his getaway car — a red sedan — which helped Yolo deputies locate a suspect vehicle in the area.

Deputies caught up to a red Hyundai a few minutes later and tried to stop the car but the driver sped off. That led to a short pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing into the residential fence. The boy was apprehended after a foot pursuit, deputies said.

Following an investigation into the suspect, they discovered that the Hyundai had been stolen from Esparto, 13 miles west of Woodland, and that the suspect was suspected in other break-ins in the Esparto area.

The suspect, who was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility, faces multiple felony charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, evading law enforcement and being a minor in possession of ammunition.