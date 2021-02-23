Esperion Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $104.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $3.89.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.76 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $143.6 million, or $5.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $227.5 million.

Esperion Therapeutics shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.91, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

