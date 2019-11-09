Is Esperion Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ESPR) Share Price Gain Of 215% Well Earned?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) share price has soared 215% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! But it's down 7.8% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Esperion Therapeutics isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Esperion Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Esperion Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 31%, against a market gain of about 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

