NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Espero BioPharma, Inc. is focused on the development of drugs for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. The company, a private Delaware corporation, is the result of a 2017 business combination between Espero Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Armetheon, Inc. The company's portfolio of products includes: (i) tecarfarin, a Phase III-ready oral anti-coagulant with FDA orphan drug designation for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib) and (ii) DURLAZA (aspirin Extended Release Capsules, 162.5mg), an FDA-approved antiplatelet therapy.

The U.S. has a $13 billion-dollar oral anticoagulant market. ESRD patients with AFib is a distinct population within this market and Espero's tecarfarin is a potential solution for this high-risk group with no currently FDA-approved therapies.

Rock Creek Advisors, LLC (www.rockcreekfa.com) is serving as Espero's Financial Advisor and is selling the assets of Espero BioPharma, Inc., including all intellectual properties, patent portfolio, formulations, URLs and trademarks associated with its names and brands as well as clinical trial results and related data to drug development. General Bid Deadline is July 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. (EDT)

Please contact Mark Dow (mdow@rockcreekfa.com) or James Gansman (jgansman@rockcreekfa.com) for additional information.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/espero-biopharma-assets-offered-for-sale-301083678.html

SOURCE Rock Creek Advisors