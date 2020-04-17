Is Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s (NYSEMKT:ESP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:ESP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Espey Mfg. & Electronics:

0.087 = US$2.7m ÷ (US$37m - US$5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has an ROCE of 8.7%.

Is Espey Mfg. & Electronics's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Espey Mfg. & Electronics's ROCE is around the 9.9% average reported by the Electrical industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Espey Mfg. & Electronics's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Espey Mfg. & Electronics's past growth compares to other companies.

AMEX:ESP Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Espey Mfg. & Electronics has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Espey Mfg. & Electronics's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has total assets of US$37m and current liabilities of US$5.2m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Espey Mfg. & Electronics's ROCE