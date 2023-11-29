ESPN: Arkansas hires Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator
Bobby Petrino has agreed to become Arkansas' new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN .
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Washington Wizards forward and Flint native partnered with the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate program and the R.I.S.E. reentry program through his foundation to help incarcerated women in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.
The science communicator and author just returned from a suborbital space voyage.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
In a new court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump make their case that former Vice President Pence spoke to special counsel Jack Smith’s team in an effort to “curry favor” and avoid being charged in a Justice Department investigation into Pence’s handling of classified documents.
Russia's resolve seems stiffer than America's. Anybody have a problem with that?
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
The Ugg-lier the better: Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand.
Meta has stopped selling the Elite Strap with Battery for the Quest 3, and it’s reportedly because of a firmware-related charging defect. The $130 accessory is currently unavailable from Meta and third-party retailers.
Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent, its annual customer conference, in Las Vegas tonight with a few new serverless offerings designed to make it easier to manage Aurora, ElastiCache and Redshift serverless services. Matt Wood, AWS VP, says that Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running very quickly with a cloud database, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you're dealing with tens of millions of customers, or millions of different records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those kinds of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most impactful free agents who could make a difference for fantasy managers facing big roster decisions.
Stomach paralysis and gastrointestinal illness are some of the complications patients or their families have opened up about experiencing after taking weight loss drugs.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.
I'm now a convert.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Has OpenAI invented an AI technology with the potential to "threaten humanity"? There's now debate as to whether OpenAI's board ever received such a letter -- The Verge cites a source suggesting that it didn't. AI researchers on X (formerly Twitter), including Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, were immediately skeptical that Q* was anything more than an extension of existing work at OpenAI -- and other AI research labs besides.
The Cardinals have found their frontline starter for 2024 and beyond.