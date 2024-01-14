ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ headed to LSU-South Carolina women’s basketball

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ahead of No. 1 South Carolina versus No. 7 LSU on Jan. 25.

The program visited South Carolina in 2022, when Tennessee played at Colonial Life Arena. That show marked the first time in 11 years that “College GameDay” was based at a women’s basketball game. Last season, the show went to Tennessee for its game against UConn and to Iowa for its game against Indiana as well as the 2023 SEC Tournament.

We're headed to Baton Rouge



The show on Jan. 25 is the first of five women’s basketball stops this season, ESPN announced.

Seventh-ranked LSU will be the highest ranked opponent for South Carolina so far this season. The Gamecocks are 4-0 against ranked opponents, as is undefeated No. 2 UCLA. The only team with more wins against ranked teams in UConn with five, but the Huskies also have three losses.

Before heading to Louisiana, USC will host Kentucky on Monday at 7 p.m. Then South Carolina will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M at 5 p.m. ET. Both games are set to air on the SEC Network.