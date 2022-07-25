ESPN drops Arch Manning from No. 1 overall 2023 recruit

Arch Manning's reign as the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 has come to an end.

ESPN, which updated its recruitment rankings for its ESPN 300 on Monday, bumped the five-star Isidore Newman senior quarterback down to the No. 2 overall spot behind new No. 1 Malachi Nelson.

Nelson, a pro-style quarterback out of Los Alamitos, California, is a Southern Cal commit.

Manning (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) remains the top overall recruit in the 2023 class in 247sports, On3 sports and Rivals' ratings. He's been the consensus top recruit across all national recruiting services for years.

Isidore Newman School quarterback Arch Manning (16) laughs against St. Charles Catholic at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Photo by Matthew Hinton

ESPN dropping Manning, a Texas commit, from the top spot comes on the heels of former Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell saying that Manning would be a three-star quarterback prospect if it were not for his last name. Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks.

"If his name was Arch Smith, I think he'd probably be a high three-star quarterback," Farrell said on the Daily Wistreaming show Crain and Company two weeks ago.

Farrell went on to say that Manning hasn't "progressed" since his freshman season of high school when he was Newman's starting quarterback.

"When he has had to step up against other competition, especially in the playoff game where he looked awful, it just hasn't translated," Farrell said. "Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head."

Manning threw for 1,913 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for six scores and 381 yards during his junior campaign at Isidore Newman.

One of most widely followed recruitments in some time with offers from every big name college football program including Alabama, Georgia, LSU among others, Manning committed to Texas last month.

