ESPN Louisville radio host Drew Deener suspended after domestic violence arrest

One of Louisville sports talk radio's most prominent voices has been off the airwaves for nearly a week after domestic violence charges were filed against him following a weekend arrest.

Drew Deener, vice president of ESPN Louisville radio and the station's daily host from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., pleaded not guilty to charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault at his first court appearance Wednesday, according to court records. He's due back in court for a pretrial conference later this month.

Deener has not appeared on the air since the Saturday arrest and is currently on administrative leave, according to a statement from ESPN Louisville. Guests have filled in to host his daily show each morning this week.

His attorney, Keith Kamenish, did not reply to a message seeking comment left on his office phone.

Deener was charged over the weekend with fourth-degree assault after an alleged altercation in the parking lot of a Rooster's restaurant along Shelbyville Road.

His Louisville Metro Police citation said a woman accused him of grabbing her head and slamming it into the side of a vehicle during an argument. The woman suffered minor injuries and declined EMS services, according to the report.

Deener, 49, was arrested about 9:30 p.m. at his home, the citation stated. He was charged that night and was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond Sunday, court records show, and has been ordered to have no contact with the woman after entering a not guilty plea this week.

A former co-sports director for WHAS-11 who's worked in local radio since 2008, Deener's morning show generally revolves around University of Louisville athletics, with occasional discussions of other topics such as horse racing.

His program, The Deener Show, airs each weekday on 680 AM and 93.9 FM. The two stations are owned by the Louisville First Radio Group, a joint venture between Union Broadcasting and Word Media Group that aims to offer comprehensive coverage of the Cardinals.

The University of Louisville athletics program recently agreed to a deal with the Louisville First Radio Group to give 93.9 FM and 970 AM, another station owned by the organization, exclusive rights to live broadcasts of the school's games and coaches' shows beginning this summer.

Deener's next court date is set for March 29, according to court records.

