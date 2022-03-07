ESPN Louisville radio host Drew Deener charged with domestic violence

An ESPN Louisville host was arrested and charged with domestic violence this weekend and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Andrew "Drew" Deener, 49, was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Shelbyville Road restaurant, where they found a woman sitting on a bench, while Deener had walked off, his arrest citation states.

The woman told the officers she and Deener were in an argument when he grabbed her by the head and slammed it into the side of a vehicle, according to the citation. She complained of minor injuries and declined medical care.

Deener was arrested at his home. He was released from jail the following day after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

