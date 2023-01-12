ESPN narrative changes suddenly on Tagovailoa story. It was inevitable and understandable

For months, as Tua Tagovailoa dealt with multiple head injuries, television analysts across ESPN platforms opined about when he should return, and more recently, if he should return this season.

That narrative suddenly shifted this week when the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa hasn’t been cleared by doctors to play in Saturday’s wild card game in Buffalo.

Now, there’s a new focus filling air time on ESPN: whether the Dolphins should move forward with Tagovailoa as their unquestioned starting quarterback.

For the first time, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears wondered if that’s realistic.

“I love Tua. I’ve championed Tua,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live. “I’ve praised him. [For the Dolphins], it’s really difficult to sit there and say ‘that’s our guy.’ Because not only does he have the injury history that is always going to hang over his head from college, now there’s this new injury narrative around his name.

“I don’t know if an organization can sit there that’s been searching for their quarterback and say that’s the guy. He has the ankles, the hips, and the three concussions this year, two that we know of and one assumed, that weren’t off these old-fashioned ‘oh my goodness’ hits.

“Organizationally, they’re going to have to have that conversation this offseason, which stinks. I wonder if the Dolphins entertain [this idea]: Tua is going to be a guy that is going to contend for our starting job and we’re going to get [impending free agent] Jimmy Garoppolo. He knows our system. So you have a high level of comfort no matter who the quarterback is.”

Spears put it this way: “The Miami Dolphins have to be in the market for a quarterback. That’s so unfortunate. Tua proved he’s an NFL quarterback. He proved this system worked for him as well. But he missed a lot of games and there are some serious conversations that have to come from Chris Grier and the management and between Tua and his family.”

The issue of whether the Dolphins should stick with Tagovailoa didn’t become a national talking point until word came down that he would miss a playoff game.

Whether you agree with them or not, it’s a fair point to raise, and Orlovsky and Spears — who have been reasonable and responsible in their assessment of Tagovailoa and his concussions this season - made it in a thoughtful way.

A case could be made either way about whether to go into next season counting on Tagovailoa as the team’s unquestionable starter. (The view here is to give him another year, with a more durable backup.)

Less debatable is whether to give Tagovailoa a huge contract extension this offseason. (A $200-million plus extension would be too risky at this point.)

“I don’t know how you can invest in a player long-term [with a concussion history],” ESPN’s Bart Scott said. “He’s eligible for a contract extension. I don’t know how you do that in good faith knowing that next season if he gets one or two concussions next season it could be the end of his career.

“He hasn’t gotten to that contract, so it’s hard for him to walk away. This has been the family business. His entire family moved from Hawaii to Alabama. He’s right at the doorstep of being able to get a megadeal to secure generational wealth, but it may not be left up to him. I could see a decision made that you bring in a guy like Tom Brady. That’s a way to give the guy a fail-safe. Now they’re in an unwinnable situation. Where do you go for the future for a roster you put all the chips in for Bradley Chubb?”

While a long-term extension seems unlikely, the Dolphins must decide by May 1 whether to exercise Tagovailoa’s $22.4 million fifth-year option for 2024.

MORE ANALYST TALK

▪ Here’s Orlovsky’s advice to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for Sunday’s game:

“Two things that should happen no matter what quarterback is playing: The outside zone from [shotgun] has to be a part of their offense. It had become a good little wrinkle they had. Try to get the ball to the edges, outside the tackles in their run game.”

And here’s Orlovsky’s other suggestion: “They have to have some really good uniquely creative play-action passes. Not the traditional ones but some that are unique with formation, motion and action after the snap.”

Another former NFL quarterback, David Carr, offered this advice on NFL Network:

“A lot of what they do in the pass game is off quick play-action passes. When they get in trouble the last couple months is when they force the issue to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.”

Carr implored McDaniel “to stay with who you are and have always been... a run game guy and let those big plays happen [naturally instead of forcing them]. You’ve got to ride that run game.”

▪ CBS’ Phil Simms, talking about the Dolphins on Paramount Plus’ “Inside The NFL:” “When Tua’s not in there, it’s unbelievable to watch Miami’s offense, how it does not resemble anything that they did all year and had great success.

“If Teddy Bridgewater plays, that’s going to help them out. These wide receivers for the Miami Dolphins — it’s real. They’ve gotten by that Buffalo defensive secondary a few times. But the big thing to me — can Miami keep Josh Allen in the pocket? If you keep him in the pocket, I think you’ve got a good chance. If you let him get outside, run, create plays down the field, that aura and that crowd and everything is going to be crazy — I’m going to take Buffalo.”

▪ NBC’s Jason Garrett: “They have to attack different ways. They became reliant on those two receivers and Tua Tagovailoa throwing the ball down the field. They have to get the run game back first, and the RPO game back. They do have some confidence playing against Buffalo; you feel good about that heading into this game.”