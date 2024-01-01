Esports: Ambition to hold major gaming event in Wales

A man who made thousands of pounds playing video games competitively in his bedroom is backing an ambition to bring an esports event to Wales.

Euan Ingram, 26, is among millions of video gamers across the world making money in esports.

With some prize pots worth millions of pounds, the esports market is expected to be worth $1.87bn (£1.46bn) by 2025.

Euan believes the competitive video gaming industry in Wales has a bright future.

"Generally, the UK has been behind places like the United States when it comes to esports but putting in the groundwork as is happening with esports in Wales, it will help it to grow even more," Euan, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said.

"When I first started out playing Rocket League the first prize pool was £250 and now some prizes can be worth £100,000 for a team. But it wasn't about the money back then for me."

Although he made about £40,000 in career earnings, he said he struggled financially at times which affected his mental health.

Euan now coaches others as head of performance at Resolve, a gaming and entertainment brand, to ensure professional video gamers are fit and healthy, that they get enough sleep and take time away from playing too.

He added: "It's phenomenal to have a professional body like Esports Wales which is putting structures in place that will help to reap rewards even if it will take time."

Chief executive of Esports Wales, John Jackson, said: "We'd love to bring something like eChampions League final or the European Championships to Wales.

"With each esports title they have different audiences and size audiences.

"You could potentially look at the Principality stadium but also Swansea Arena, potentially Wrexham's stadium."

He said some informal talks had taken place.

"But we've got to develop and make sure we've got the talent here in Wales to support these events," he said.

Recently, Esports Wales was granted full membership of the European Esports Federation.

Gower College Swansea Owls playing Overwatch

There is also a growing focus on esports in a number of schools and colleges, and the first Esport Wales Schools and Colleges Cup was held in 2023.

Among the competitors were Gower College Swansea Owls, who also experienced success at the British Student Championships last year.

Owen Lagoleth, 19, who competes in online shooting game Overwatch, said: "I've been playing games my whole life but Overwatch got me into esports and studying it at Gower College then I saw you could do it as a career pathway.

"We put a lot of preparation into our team and have extensive trials to ensure we have the best players possible.

"It's definitely very intense, especially at the higher levels."

Lowri found her way to esports during the pandemic

Lowri, 17, said: "I've always been interested in video games but then as I got better at them I thought this is something I could do in my own time as a way to get more competitive or find more fun in it.

"Then over Covid I actually found lots of organisations and leagues on console and then I just found my way to esports and found something I'm passionate about," she said.

"I have been to a few [tournaments], it's kind of something that brings everyone together that you all really enjoy. It's like going to see a band play or to see a sport."

Kiran Jones says future careers could be made in esports

Computing and esports lecturer at Gower College, Kiran Jones, said it was more than just gaming.

"It's things like event management, branding, marketing, video editing and streaming. There are a whole host of skills and future careers to be had," he said.

"We make sure they take enough time away from the game, make sure they sleep well at night and eat healthily. Win or lose, we make sure we look after them and for next time they get better and are ready for any sort of circumstance that comes their way."