Esports Brand FaZe Clan Announces Plans for Public Offering via $1B SPAC Deal – What Sets It Apart?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com
AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

Entertainment and esports company FaZe Clan, a digital content platform created for the Gen Z and millennial generations, is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to go public with a $1 billion valuation. The company will be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “FAZE.”

Top 10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest Priced Stock Right Now?
Explore: How Will Teens and Gen Z Invest Their Money? Think Low-Risk, ESG and Roboadvisors

The Pitbull-backed company said it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine with SPAC B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Through the proposed business combination, FaZe Clan is positioned to become one of the only digitally native, youth-focused lifestyle and media platforms publicly traded on a U.S. national exchange, according to an announcement.

The company says it has a social media reach of more than 350 million and intends to use the proceeds of approximately $291 million to fund FaZe Clan’s global multi-platform growth strategy spanning content, gaming, entertainment and consumer products, including potential acquisitions.

Jonathan Anastas, chairman of Alpha Tech, told GOBankingRates that the FaZe Clan announcement confirms several sports and gaming-led trends.

First, the shift in generational-focus, as categories such as esports and MMA over-index for Gens Y and Z versus traditional sports.

More: The Top Gaming Trends for 2021 (So Far)

“As ad and sponsor dollars shift, so will their valuations,” he said. “Secondly, and related to generational preferences, streaming is expected to have a 20%+ CAGR [compound annual growth rate] with esports expanding at a an 8-10% CAGR. Organizations that focus on these high growth spaces will benefit.”

Anastas added that another factor is that overall, sports valuations and rights deals appear to be increasing at a rapid rate as we move past pandemic challenges in the West and audiences return at record rates.

“Lastly, FaZe has shown clear thought leadership, scale leadership and the highest levels of cultural impact in the category. The biggest rewards and valuation multiples always go to the clear leaders,” he said.

Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, said in the announcement that the company, in its short history, has “evolved from a disruptive content generator to one of the world’s most decorated and successful esports franchises, and now into one of the younger generations’ most recognized and followed brands globally.”

“We believe FaZe Clan is becoming the voice of youth culture, a brand that sits at the nexus of content, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle in the digital-native world,” he added.

See: Enjoy Online Gaming? Turn Your Passion Into a Side Hustle With These 5 Options
Find: How Much Money Do YouTubers Make?

The company’s other big-name investors include actor Chris O’Donnell, chair and CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone, and rapper Yo Gotti.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 26, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Esports Brand FaZe Clan Announces Plans for Public Offering via $1B SPAC Deal – What Sets It Apart?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • My 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    For investors that don't mind volatility, these cryptocurrencies have plenty of potential upside.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • The red-hot new bitcoin ETF could get too big for its own good and warp the futures market, JPMorgan says

    "Contango in the BTC futures curve can impose a drag on performance for these funds due to the futures carry cost," JPMorgan explained.