'EspressYoLove' event launches at Virginia School

Jan. 8—The 2Talls Sweet Treats Bus of Plumas Lake launched its first "EspressYoLove" event on Monday at the Virgina School in Wheatland.

"We asked for your input and nominations, and we received so many heartfelt responses," said Jacob and Ashley Cummings in a joint statement. "But one nomination stole our hearts and inspired us to go above and beyond."

Jen Clancy, a longtime student/parent and special needs activist, submitted a touching review to the Cummings' highlighting the vital services and exceptional staff at Virginia School.

"This is a school for moderate to severe needs for children ages 3-22," Clancy's review stated. "These men and women give so much more than I could ever ask of them. Lifting children in and out of wheelchairs, standers, specialized adaptive chairs, playground equipment, and so much more. They provide therapy throughout the day to help mobility and improve quality of life. They integrate so much sensory input and visual stimulation for these kiddos."

Clancy is a mother of nine with a passion for helping children with special needs. It started with the birth of her daughter, Aspen, who attended Virginia School seven years ago before unexpectedly passing away during surgery.

The loss of Aspen had a noticeable impact on the school, which responded with a small memorial service and the installation of windchimes outside her classroom. These chimes still hang today, a subtle reminder to the lasting impact of a healthy student-teacher relationship.

"These aren't just students to them, they are so much more," said Clancy. "It would be amazing if just for once, the wonderful people there at Virginia School could be recognized for everything they do day in and day out."

According to Clancy and staff, Virginia School is unique in that it offers an alternative to traditional schooling with a focus on small class sizes and individualized care. The resources provided at this charter school have become so vital to Clancy that she refuses to leave Yuba County regardless of other housing opportunities. She currently helps foster special needs and medically fragile children and recently adopted a child who has severe disabilities due to abuse.

"We stay out here specifically for this school," said Clancy. "It's been such a blessing and it's very hard to find schools like this elsewhere."

"They (Virginia School) don't get enough credit for what they do and it's surprising how many people don't realize they're here," added Amy Nore, community engagement and emergency response administrator for the Yuba County Office of Education.

The Cummings' delivered in full, bringing staff a selection of customized lattes and mochas with pastries courtesy of Bear Creek Artisan Sourdough. When Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters of Sacramento heard about the event, they decided to donate all the coffee beans needed to supply a free cup to the 75-plus members of Virginia School's staff.

"This really reinforces the dedication of the staff to our students," said Courtney Coburn, the principal of Virginia School. "They work hard every day and recognition like this is huge. It lets them feel appreciated in a way that we can't all of the time."

One by one, advanced students came out to pick up and deliver each order to teachers in the classroom. This special activity doubled as a way for students to practice adult-life skills and enhance their social interactions.

"We're always looking for activities for our students to give them real-life experience and ways we can prepare them for once they leave us," said Coburn.

The next EspressYoLove event will take place in February. Generally, organizers with 2Talls Sweet Treats look for employers within Yuba County to honor and said they will be updating their submission process via social media. For more information about Virginia School, and other programs being offered though the Yuba County Office of Education, visit yubacoe.org.