Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 52% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Esquire Financial Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

  • The top 15 shareholders own 51% of the company

  • Insiders have sold recently

A look at the shareholders of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 52% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Esquire Financial Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Esquire Financial Holdings

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Esquire Financial Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Esquire Financial Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Esquire Financial Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 8.3% of Esquire Financial Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wasatch Advisors LP with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.3% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Andrew Sagliocca is the owner of 2.8% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Esquire Financial Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$51m worth of shares in the US$280m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Esquire Financial Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Esquire Financial Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Buying This Magnificent Growth Stock Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    The stock market has shown remarkable resilience so far this year despite the odds of a recession and the recent banking turmoil in the U.S., which is evident from the S&P 500 index's 4% gains in 2023. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 has a history of bouncing back strongly following a bear market. The index has averaged a 38% return in the 12 months after hitting lows during a bear market.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses on Tesla, Selling

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 43% during the past year, but has rebounded 21% so far this year.

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth stock investor who took the investing world by storm in 2020 is winning again in 2023. Let's check out her shopping list.

  • 3 Affordable & Diverse Top-Rated REITs to Buy Now

    Here are 3 Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) REIT stocks that investors may want to consider as they appear to be trading at a discount.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett isn't infallible, but he does have a knack for running circles around Wall Street. Since taking the reins, the 3,787,464% aggregate return for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) is more than 153 times greater than the 24,708% total return, including dividends paid, for the benchmark S&P 500. The Oracle of Omaha's overwhelming success is attributed to his patience as an investor, his willingness to buy cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and his rather narrow research focus, which makes him an expert in a handful of sectors and industries.

  • How safe are credit unions amid bank turmoil?

    A series of bank collapses in recent weeks has given some depositors the jitters, with many moving their funds to larger institutions for safety. So how are credit unions faring?

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Treasury bills’ popularity is booming after the Fed raised rates. Here’s what you need to know, and how to buy them

    Experts say investors may be able to generate attractive, short-term returns as the Fed continues to raise rates

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

    Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters. The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment. Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

  • This Sizzling Growth Stock Deserves to Be on Your Radar

    With a patient approach, growth investing can make investors much richer over the long term. My personal definition of a growth-oriented stock is an underlying business that is consistently generating at least double-digit top-line growth and may or may not yet be profitable. Here's why the stock could end up being a savvy buy for growth investors in the years ahead.

  • Why First Republic Bank Could Be In Real Trouble Right Now

    Since the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, as well as the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, there have been some signs that the banking sector is stabilizing, although it is still too early to tell. First Republic experienced elevated deposit outflows and credit downgrades from the rating agencies. While the bank has made several attempts to try to shore up confidence -- and received a massive deposit injection from some large U.S. banks -- I think First Republic could be in real trouble right now.