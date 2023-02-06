ESR-Logos REIT Full Year 2022 Earnings: S$0.05 loss per share (vs S$0.025 profit in FY 2021)

ESR-Logos REIT (SGX:J91U) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$348.6m (up 40% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: S$290.3m (down by 407% from S$94.6m profit in FY 2021).

  • S$0.05 loss per share (down from S$0.025 profit in FY 2021).

J91U Net Asset Value

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share: S$0.36 (down 8.1% from FY 2021).

    • The current share price is 4.4% higher than NAV per share.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ESR-Logos REIT Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.6% growth forecast for the REITs industry in Singapore.

Performance of the Singaporean REITs industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ESR-Logos REIT (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

