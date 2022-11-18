ESR-Logos REIT (SGX:J91U) insider upped their holding by 632% earlier this year

Looking at ESR-Logos REIT's (SGX:J91U ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ESR-Logos REIT

The insider Tong Yulou made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$80m worth of shares at a price of S$0.42 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.35). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Tong Yulou was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that ESR-Logos REIT insiders own 10% of the company, worth about S$239m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ESR-Logos REIT Insiders?

The fact that there have been no ESR-Logos REIT insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ESR-Logos REIT insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ESR-Logos REIT has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

