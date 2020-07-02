Essence magazine names temporary CEO; launches internal investigation into anonymous claims

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this story incorrectly described the company's leadership succession.

Essence magazine named new temporary leadership days after someone claiming to be an employee posted anonymous allegations of mistreatment and abuse within the company.

The beauty and lifestyle publication, which caters to Black women, said in a statement to USA TODAY on Wednesday that its owner Richelieu Dennis named Caroline Wanga as its interim CEO.

Wanga had joined the company just days earlier as chief growth officer after serving as a diversity and inclusion officer at Target.

The company's CEO position has been open since March when the magazine announced that Michelle Ebanks was stepping down from the role. Ebanks left to pursue a position at its parent company Essence Ventures. At the time, the company said Dennis, would have direct oversight of the company, working closely with its senior leadership team on its transformation and strategy.

Wanga will now oversee all operations until a permanent CEO is identified.

"Out of an abundance of caution and an unwavering commitment to transparency, ESSENCE is in the process of hiring law firms and other independent external experts to assess and review the company’s policies," Essence said in a statement that was posted on Twitter by news commentator Roland Martin.

Essence Communications, which runs the magazine, said the process of finding a permanent CEO has been delayed due to COVID-19. The temporary CEO news comes just days after the publication refuted claims of a toxic workplace environment.

On Sunday, an anonymous essay was posted on Medium.com under the byline "Black Female Anonymous." The blog post alleges that senior staffers at Essence mistreated Black female employees for the past two years. It said there was sexual harassment, pay inequity and bullying happening within the company.

Black Female Anonymous said: "We present ourselves under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, intimidation & the maligning of our media careers."

Essence immediately denounced the allegations on Monday. The publication released a statement calling the claims "unfounded attempts to discredit our brand and assassinate personal character."

The first issue of Essence magazine was launched by four Black businessmen in 1970. Time Inc. acquired 49% of the company in 2000 and bought the remaining 51% by 2005.

Dennis, who founded the hair care company SheaMoisture, bought it for an undisclosed amount in 2018.

