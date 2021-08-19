Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.18

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to US$0.18. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.4%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Essent Group

Essent Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Essent Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Essent Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. Essent Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Essent Group has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Essent Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Essent Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

    The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year. Investments like Dogecoin can be tempting because of their explosive price increases. It's more challenging than it may seem to make a lot of money with this investment, but fortunately, there's another way to become a millionaire investor.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

    These two companies operate in different industries, but have the same potential for a share price boom.

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow