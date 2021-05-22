Essential caregivers were locked out of nursing homes during COVID-19. Advocates from New York to California don't want it to happen again.

Anne Marshall-Chalmers
·9 min read

In many long-term care facilities, there are the regular visitors — family members who arrive daily to talk, clip nails, ensure meals don’t sit untouched, comb hair and, in quiet moments, hold hands.

Last summer, after several months of being locked out of facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, the regulars grew increasingly concerned that their loved ones were suffering from prolonged isolation. Through Facebook and Twitter, hundreds, then thousands of these caregivers joined efforts.

From New York to Illinois to California, advocates have rallied state and federal lawmakers to enact laws that will permit such essential caregivers to enter long-term care settings, even during a public health emergency. They’ve organized email blasts, rallies, even a travelling yard sign campaign. Their efforts prompted New York to pass a bill this spring. Arkansas, too. About a dozen other states have had essential caregiving bills at least introduced.

“I think some of our elderly simply gave up. They were in for days, months, without anybody,” said state Rep. Julie Mayberry, a Republican legislator who sponsored the No Patient Left Alone Act that Arkansas passed in March. “I believe more people would be alive today if they had a loved one in there helping them.”

The bills in state legislatures go by various names but have similar bones. Under them, residents at long-term care settings would designate at least one person as an essential caregiver who could not be barred from visiting even during a pandemic. In turn, those designated caregivers would have to abide by the same safety protocols staff adhere to, such as symptom screening and masking.

Roads, bridges ... and caregivers? Why Biden is pushing a 'radical shift' to redefine infrastructure

For advocates such as Marcella Goheen, whose husband lives in a Manhattan nursing home, the laws offer a layer of security. Before them, there were no guarantees, she noted. “Now we’re protected to a certain extent.”

In California, where about 85,000 people live in 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and roughly 195,000 are in other long-term care settings, there’s been no traction for essential caregiver bills, though lawmakers are considering bills that would improve quality of care in nursing homes or require better government oversight.

Pat McGinnis, executive director of the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, believes legislators are being overly cautious in steering clear of caregiver mandates. “They’re more concerned about the spread [of disease] and that they’ll be held responsible if they allow designated caregivers in,” she said. “But I think it’s a lifesaving amenity for people in nursing homes.”

Melody Taylor Stark and her husband, Bill, smile for a photo on their wedding anniversary in 2019.
Melody Taylor Stark and her husband, Bill, smile for a photo on their wedding anniversary in 2019.

The virus spread quickly through communal settings, prompting the lockdowns that isolated residents. About 132,300 long-term care residents in the United States have died of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — including 13,000 in California facilities, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.

In most states considering essential caregiver legislation, sponsors and vocal supporters have been Republicans. McGinnis says the concept aligns with the party’s push to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. California advocates say they’ve had no luck trying to interest members of the state Assembly’s Aging and Long-Term Care Committee — neither Republican nor Democrat. The chairperson of that committee, Adrin Nazarian, did not return a call or email for comment on this story.

A spokesperson for the California Association for Health Facilities agreed that families are crucial to the well-being of residents, but said in a statement that opening doors to caregivers during a public health emergency could raise “a number of issues, involving caregiver training, infection prevention, patient and visitor safety and liability, among other things.”

Long-term care patients struggle with weight loss, personal hygiene

That rationale worries people like Melody Taylor Stark, a Southern California resident who couldn’t visit her 84-year-old husband’s nursing home for eight months.

“Now that facilities have a precedent for lockdowns, there needs to be a precedent for keeping connections,” she said.

No one questions the value of maintaining those connections. During the pandemic, the families of people in long-term care recounted stories of mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, who slipped into despair or became despondent during the prolonged period of detachment from the people they love. Some families also documented a lack of hygiene or other physical changes in their loved ones that would have been noticed sooner by daily visitors.

During FaceTime calls, Stark could see that her husband, Bill, a retired dentist, looked unkempt — his fingernails long, his hair matted and scratched skin lesions on his arms. On one call, she asked to see his hands. There was dried blood beneath the nails from all the scratching. Had she been there, she would have addressed those issues herself.

Doctors also have remarked on the changes. Many long-term care residents lost weight during the pandemic, said Dr. Louise Aronson, a geriatrician and professor of medicine at University of California San Francisco.

“There were people who routinely brought them the food of their culture, which that wasn’t happening,” she said. “So we’re having weight loss at a time in life where we know having a little extra weight correlates with better health outcomes.”

And something even more disturbing may have been happening. According to Aronson, evidence has emerged of increased use of psychotic drugs and sedation of nursing home residents during the pandemic.

Judie Shape, left, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, through a window on March 11, 2020, after the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, had stopped in-person visits.
Judie Shape, left, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, through a window on March 11, 2020, after the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, had stopped in-person visits.

While there is reason for families to be concerned, imposing essential caregiver mandates on nursing homes may do more harm than good, some policy makers and industry officials believe.

Essential caregiving bills have failed to move forward in Georgia, Colorado and other states. State Sen. Jill Tracy, a Republican from Illinois, lamented her bill was “dead in the water,” after failing to get Democratic support.

'I'm not OK but I'm doing the best I can': Caregivers face impossible challenges during COVID

During an April House committee hearing in Colorado, both the Colorado Nurses Association and the Colorado Hospital Association spoke against the bill that would’ve permitted essential caregivers in hospitals and long-term-care homes.

“There’s no joy, no pride in restricting visitation,” said Joshua Ewing, vice president of legislative affairs for the Colorado Hospital Association. “This is not an action that is taken by hospitals, by medical professionals, to make their lives easier. It is about saving lives.”

Will long-term care lockdowns become the norm in future pandemics?

Where essential caregiver laws have passed, the catalyst has been COVID-19. But no one knows what disease may lie ahead or how contagious it might be, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a University of California, Berkeley, infectious disease specialist.

“I’m just concerned in a future pandemic when we don’t understand what’s going on very well, saying, ‘Well, that’s too bad, we have a law that says one visitor can come in,’” he said.

Another drawback to the bills is that state laws only wield so much power. Should the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services dictate closures of nursing homes due to a public health emergency, as it did last March, states would have to comply or risk losing Medicaid and Medicare funds.

A nursing home in May 2020 in Windsor, Connecticut.
A nursing home in May 2020 in Windsor, Connecticut.

“If the federal government says it’s not allowed, it’s not allowed,” Mayberry said.

In March, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from upstate New York, introduced a House bill that would overhaul sections of the Social Security Act and require nursing facilities and other long-term care settings to permit essential caregivers during a public health crisis. But no detailed text of the bill had been filed by May and no committee hearing had been scheduled.

In the absence of federal or state legislation, advocates such as Maitely Weismann, a cofounder of the Essential Caregivers Coalition who lives in Los Angeles, fears that lockdowns may become the norm.

“This has normalized to the point that we’re concerned that the flu season will make the lockdowns happen again,” she said.

She and others also want guarantees that an ombudsman will be allowed into nursing homes during public health emergencies to look out for the majority of residents who don’t have regular visitors.

That feeling you can't name? It's called emotional exhaustion.

Nicole Howell, executive director of ombudsman services for three California counties, said that for four months last year her staff was unable to perform routine, in-person visits to check for signs of neglect and the overall health of residents.

Federal and state guidelines now allow indoor visits at nursing homes, with masks and temperature checks, though some facilities remain resistant and are sticking with their own stricter protocol.

Melody Taylor Stark, the California woman whose husband was in a nursing home, said state laws would at least create uniform rules and provide for penalties if facilities didn’t follow them.

She remembers the day she last hugged Bill — March 13, 2020. After that, they relied on technology. At first, they managed the distance with coordinated viewings of Dodgers games or “Stranger Things” on Netflix. But, in May, Bill, a normally upbeat guy, started crying on the phone.

“I’d call him and he’d be crying and say, ‘This is no way to live,’” she recalled.

The staff arranged for the Starks to toast their 20th wedding anniversary from a distance. Standing outside her husband’s room, they blew each other kisses. Melody Taylor Stark toasted with a glass of champagne; Bill raised a Scotch.

The next time she saw him in person was mid-November. His health was rapidly declining. Stark believes isolation may have been partly to blame. During that last visit, she had to stand 6 feet away. And was only allowed 15 minutes.

Even with a mask, face shield and gloves, Stark said she wasn’t allowed to hug him. Bill died due to complications from congestive heart failure and pneumonia a few days before Thanksgiving.

Stark can’t help but reflect on the precious time that was lost, the moments she wasn’t by his side, offering comfort. Safety, she noted, has come at a cost for nursing home residents.

“We’re protecting them to death,” she said.

Anne Marshall-Chalmers writes for the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley, Graduate School of Journalism.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Protected to death? COVID-19 spurs rally for essential caregiving laws

Recommended Stories

  • Fans speculate that James Charles was originally in Bella Poarch's 'Build a B*tch' music video, but cut after his sexting scandal

    Footage circulating on TikTok suggests that Charles, who has recently been embroiled in scandal, was cut from the final version of the music video.

  • ‘Plan B’ Review: A Girls-Behaving-Badly Comedy With Two Star-Making Performances and a Scandalous Spirit

    “Plan B” is a girls-behaving-badly all-night-long road-trip comedy that’s The film made me realize that almost every time a movie like this one comes along that has young women at the center of it, it’s been an independent film. In the randy teens + binge party = escalating trainwreck genre of high delinquent comedy, that’s […]

  • Emily Ratajkowski Sports Biker Shorts and a Vintage Tee With Versatile Reebok Sneakers on a Stroll With Newborn

    It’s no shock that Emily Ratajkowski’s post-pregnancy style would be just as good as her maternity style. Today, the model took a stroll in her New York City neighborhood wearing a vintage tee and black, biker shorts and Reeboks.

  • Grey's Anatomy : Meredith Goes Home After COVID Battle as Jackson (& Another Doctor) Say Final Goodbyes

    Grey's Anatomy bid farewell to two Grey Sloan Memorial doctors during Thursday's episode

  • If Prince Harry Wants ‘Reconciliation,’ Why Does He Keep Trashing the Royal Family?

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesIf you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.It has been an intense 24 hours in the royal news cycle.Just after 2 p.m. British time on Thursday, the BBC published a long-awaited report into the 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana, which concluded in no uncertain terms that Bashir lied to and deceived Princess Diana and her brother to land the interview.Eight hours later, William and Harry issued coordinated statements responding to the report.Harry’s statement explicitly accused the BBC of being responsible for the death of his mother: “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” he said.Royal Reconciliation? Nope, Princes Harry, Charles, and William Are Still at WarWilliam’s statement, delivered via a video posted on Twitter, was equally charged: “It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he said.While the two brothers, united in grief for their mother, constructed their very different statements, journalists around the world were watching advance copies of Harry's new mental health documentary in which he unloaded, yet again, on his father specifically and the monarchy more generally.Just a few hours later, the entire five episodes popped up in Apple TV subscribers queues. The truly devoted stayed up all night, watching and parsing them on social media.No one disputes that Harry had a horrific and traumatic childhood, and this documentary makes that point abundantly clear. No-one disputes that it is vitally important to destigmatize talking about mental health and celebrities can play an important role in this, as Lady Gaga’s amazing interview for the documentary showed (although the fact she wasn’t considered important enough to get to be interviewed by Oprah, only Harry did, was a little strange.)But it seems increasingly odd that Harry is unable to talk about the undoubted trauma of his very public childhood grief without humiliating, embarrassing, and shaming his father, while simultaneously boasting of his own sense of “compassion.”Harry accused his father of bullying him, of telling him that because he had to “suffer” so would Harry. He accused the monarchy of “conspiring” with the media to smear Meghan and of not protecting his mother. He said that their attempts to leave the royal life were blocked and made impossible. He said nobody talked to him about his mother’s death. And he accused the family of “total silence, total neglect.”It was quite incredible to hear a clearly very angry Harry, as he talked about “the forces working against us,” say, “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Actually, Harry seems just as angry and bitter as he has seemed in other interviews. That is understandable. But where he sees the “compassion” in all this is fascinating.Harry also appears to believe his earlier interview with Oprah was also an example of “compassion in action” as the Archewell website describes the Sussexes’ mission, saying of the previous interview with Oprah, “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Huh? One would have thought that the first step towards reconciliation in these circumstances and acting compassionately to your father would be to stop publicly ripping chunks out of him.But suddenly, these films weren't really about Harry coping with the anxiety caused by his fear of flying into London using trendy new therapies such as tapping. It wasn’t even about the deeply distasteful implied comparison between Harry’s difficulties and a tragic Syrian child refugee who found his brother blown to bits in an Idlib playground. The documentary makers appeared to be trying, at one stage, to get the child to overcome his unimaginable trauma using the same tapping therapy, also called EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), that Harry was using in his $17m Montecito mansion to cure his Heathrow panic attacks.No, as we approached the end of episode five, The Me You Can’t See degenerated into a rehashing of the same old list of Harry and Meghan’s grievances, well familiar to and very much seen by all readers of Finding Freedom. The topspin of therapy-speak provided a justification for Oprah to invite Harry to revisit the detail of his family feud.There is an eerie thread here, for those who wish to see it, back to Diana’s Panorama interview.Diana thought she was in control when she sat down with Martin Bashir. For all of Harry and William’s dutiful and completely understandable attempts to paint Diana as the hapless, naïve, and innocent victim of a conniving media machine and rogue reporter, the truth is that Diana absolutely cooperated with Bashir for the interview. She wanted to do it. She wrote him a note after the interview saying that she had not been pressured or deceived into doing it. She told her friends that she considered the interview a triumph, and collaborated with countless other journalists in a desperate effort to get her story out there, including sending hours and hours of tape recordings to Andrew Morton for him to use in his book about her.And guess what? Her story got sensationalized.The parallel with Harry is uncanny.Harry no doubt believed every bit as much as Diana did that he was totally in control of the situation when he sat down to tell Oprah his story. He was co-producer for the show for goodness sake! But Oprah is making a product, just as Martin Bashir was all those years ago, and Harry is the raw material, just as Diana was all those years ago.One wonders whether Archie might conclude his father was exploited by Apple in the same way his grandmother was exploited by the BBC, if he sits down to watch Oprah’s cozy chats with him 25 years hence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says it's 'simply wrong' to allow the DOJ to seize phone records and emails from reporters

    Biden condemned reports saying the Justice Department covertly obtained email and phone records from Washington Post and CNN journalists.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Exclusive: `No place like home' Karen Pence says of their move back to Indiana

    Mike and Karen Pence have purchased a home north of Indianapolis with some land and a pond.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • California says $5 million Ponzi scam bilked older Filipinos

    California's attorney general on Friday charged 15 people with conspiring to defraud mostly elderly victims of Filipino descent out of a combined $5 million. Prosecutors allege that the defendants have lied to potential investors at group sales presentations since late 2015 to encourage their investments.

  • Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

    Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

    A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. Photographs leaked from the crime scene showed the grisly scene. “We have unfortunately found different human remains, bones, women's clothing, voter IDs and other things that lead us to presume that he could be a serial killer of women,” said Dilcya García Espinoza de los Monteros, the special prosecutor for crimes against women in Mexico City, which borders Mexico City.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

    “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big.”