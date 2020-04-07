Essential COVID-19 Fundraising Site Launches in 48 Hours

RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 3, PlanRVA, alongside its partners Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia and Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, launched togetheroneregion.org. The site is a one-stop source for those looking to provide meaningful support to organizations fighting COVID-19. Recognizing the mounting need within their community, the organizations collaborated to launch the site in two days.

Visitors to the site can find information of where to donate their money, time, or to make in-kind donations of personal protective equipment. This includes face shields and masks as well as other critical items such as shelf stable foods and cleaning supplies.

West Cary Group, a full-service marketing communications and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, provided strategic, creative and digital assistance to support the Central Virginia organizations' efforts.

"With conditions changing so rapidly and the organizations affected so vast, it was clear that we needed a site up quickly and we needed it to be user-friendly," said Martha Heeter, executive director of PlanRVA, the regional planning organization at the heart of executing the program. "West Cary Group worked around the clock designing and coding the site. In hours, the agency helped us establish a web presence that would usually take days or weeks."

Rachal Krance, a Senior Account Director at West Cary Group who helped lead the agency's contribution, notes, "In times like these, it's more important than ever that we come together to focus on what's really important. This is all so much bigger than advertising. It's about helping the organizations on the front lines of the Covid-19 response. It's about making our region whole again."

In addition to donating, site visitors can access the latest news and advice on staying healthy and safe from the CDC and others. Proceeds from the fund will be given, in the form of grants, to local and regional organizations providing response and relief to the people of the Greater Richmond area and communities in Central Virginia.

West Cary Group encourages all individuals and corporations looking to make a difference to visit togetheroneregion.org.

About West Cary Group



West Cary Group is a full-service minority-owned advertising and marketing communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. Its public-sector clients include PlanRVA, the Henrico Economic Development Authority, Richmond International Airport, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, and Alexandria Renew Enterprise.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essential-covid-19-fundraising-site-launches-in-48-hours-301036932.html

SOURCE West Cary Group