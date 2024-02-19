The Essential Inter Miami 2024 Fan Guide: Full Schedule, Roster, Ticket Info, and more

INTER MIAMI 2024 SEASON FAN GUIDE

When is Season Opener? Wed. Feb. 21 at home vs. Real Salt Lake (8 p.m.)

Where is the home stadium? DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55 St, Fort Lauderdale. Commercial Blvd, just west of I-95. (Capacity 21,550)

How do I get tickets? Intermiamicf.com and Ticketmaster

Where do I park? Find all the parking and transportation information at https://www.intermiamicf.com/matchday/parking

Where can I find a stadium map and game day guide? https://www.intermiamicf.com/matchday/az-guide

How can I watch on TV? MLS Season Pass through AppleTV

How did the team do last season? Won the inaugural Leagues Cup, reached final of U.S. Open Cup, but failed to make the MLS Playoffs. Finished in 14th place (out of 15) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-18-7 record.

Coach: Tata Martino (2nd year)

ROSTER (as of Feb. 19, a few changes expected by opening day)

1 GK Drake Callender (USA) Age: 26

2 DF DeAndre Yedlin (USA) Age: 30

5 MF Sergio Busquets (Spain) Age: 35

6 DF Tomas Aviles (Argentina) Age: 20

7 MF Jean Mota (Brazil) Age: 30

8 FW Leo Campana (Ecuador) Age: 23

9 FW Luis Suarez (Uruguay) Age: 37

10 FW Lionel Messi (Argentina) Age: 36

11 MF Facundo Farias (Argentina) Age: 21

13 GK CJ Dos Santos (USA) Age: 23

14 MF Coco Jean (FRANCE) Age: 28

15 DF Ryan Sailor (USA) Age: 25

16 MF Robert Taylor (Finland) Age: 29

17 DF Ian Fray (USA) Age: 21

18 DF Jordi Alba (Spain) Age: 34

19 FW Robbie Robinson (USA) Age: 25

20 MLF Diego Gomez (Paraguay) Age: 20

21 DF Nico Freire (Argentina) Age: 29

24 MF Julian Gressel (USA) Age: 30

26 MF Gregore (Brazil) Age: 29

27 DF Sergiy Kryvtsov (Ukraine) Age: 32

28 FW Edison Azcona (Dominican Republic) Age: 20

30 MF Benjamin Cremaschi (USA) Age: 18

32 DF Noah Allen (USA) Age: 19

33 DF Franco Negri (Argentina) Age: 28

41 MF David Ruiz (Honduras) Age: 20

43 MF Lawson Sunderland (USA) Age: 22

49 FW Shanyder Borgelin (HAITI) Age: 22

99 GK Cole Jensen (USA) Age: 23

Who is gone from 2023 roster? Kamal Miller (traded to Portland Timbers), Josef Martinez (contract option declined), Nico Stefanelli (transferred to Fehervar FC in Hungary), Christopher McVey (traded to D.C. United), Emerson Rodriguez (on loan to Colombian club Millonarios through June 2024), Victor Ulloa (contract expired, retired).

MLS GAME SCHEDULE

Wed. Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake DRV PNK Stadium 8 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25 at LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park 9:30 p.m.

Sat. March 2 vs. Orlando City SC DRV PNK Stadium 4:30 p.m.

Sun. March 10 vs. CF Montréal DRV PNK Stadium 5 p.m.

Sat. March 16 D.C. United Audi Field 2 p.m.

Sat. March 23 at NY Red Bulls Red Bull Arena 2 p.m.

Sat. March 30 vs. New York City FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. April 6 vs. Colorado Rapids DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. April 13 at Sporting Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 8:30 p.m.

Sat. April 20 vs. Nashville SC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat., April 27 at New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. May 4 vs. NY Red Bulls DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. May 11 at CF Montréal Stade Saputo 7:30 p.m.

Wed. May 15 at Orlando City SC Exploria Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. May 18 vs. D.C. United DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps BC Place TBD

Wed. May 29 vs. Atlanta United DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. June 1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. June 15 at Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 7:30 p.m.

Wed. June 19 vs. Columbus Crew DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m

Sat. June 29 at Nashville SC GEODIS Park 8:30 p.m.

Wed. July 3 at Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. July 6 at FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Wed. July 17 vs. Toronto FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. July 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 24 vs. FC Cincinnati DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 31 at Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 8:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 14 vs. Philadelphia Union DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 18 at Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 21 at New York City FC Yankee Stadium 2 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 28 vs. Charlotte FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 2 at Columbus Crew Lower.com Field 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 5 at Toronto FC BMO Field 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19 vs. New England Revolution DRV PNK Stadium 6 p.m.

Playoffs Late October-MLS Cup final Dec. 7.

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP

Regional tournament with 27 club teams from 10 countries. Five teams earned direct qualification to the Round of 16 (including Inter Miami, by winning Leagues Cup). The winner of the June 2 final takes home $5 million in prize money and qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, being held in the United States, alongside 2021 winner Monterrey, 2022 winner Seattle Sounders, and 2023 winner León.

Round of 16, first leg: Thur. March 7 Inter Miami on the road vs. winner Nashville FC/Moca 9 p.m.

Round of 16. second leg: Wed. March 13 Inter Miami home vs. Nashville FC/Moca 8:15 p.m.

LEAGUES CUP

Inter Miami aims to defend its Leagues Cup title in the summer of 2024. The tournament between Mexican LIGA MX teams and MLS teams kicks off July 26 and runs through Aug. 25, 2024. Game dates/opponents TBD.

US OPEN CUP

The all-comers knockout tournament, which has been around since 1914, kicks off Mar. 19 with lower-division teams. MLS teams start playing in the third round in mid-April. The final is Sept. 25.