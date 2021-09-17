Essential items for your evacuation go bag

Associated Press

A former high school student convicted of first degree murder and other charges for a 2019 shooting attack inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one student and injured eight others is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole on Friday. Devon Erickson was convicted in June of all 46 charges against him, including murder in the death of Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old senior hailed as a hero for trying to stop the attack on a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch south of Denver. Prosecutors said Erickson, now 20, partnered with fellow student Alec McKinney in the May 7, 2019, shooting.