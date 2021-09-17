Essential items for your evacuation go bag
You might find yourself in an emergency with only hours to evacuate. It's helpful for you and your family to have go-bags ready to grab when you leave home.
Cellphone footage obtained by NBC New York shows a brawl outside Carmine's on the Upper West Side.
“I want to ensure that Caesar’s story serves as a beacon of hope in such a seemingly hopeless time.”
Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]
Courtesy Palo Alto FirefightersA three-alarm fire at a Palo Alto home owned by billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page has neighbors demanding answers on whether the California mansion was being used unlawfully as an office for tech workers.On Tuesday night, firefighters responded to a blaze at the 6-bedroom, 5.5-bath home, which per county records has an assessed value of more than $10 million. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the Bryant Street property at 8:10 p.m., after a neighbo
Many are gearing up for uncertain times amid the pandemic and a divisive political climate. But none are preparing quite like society's wealthiest.
One suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with the murders of four people whose bodies were found in a black SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, police said.
The Indian student was stopped from entering exam centre after a teacher objected to her clothes.
A former British counterterrorism official has warned that the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager should be treated as a terrorist should she return home.
Online scammers are targeting some popular bourbons.
The mayor of San Francisco was spotted dancing and singing along to live music without a mask at an indoor nightclub, despite a strict order by her public health department that requires wearing masks at indoor establishments unless someone is actively eating or drinking. Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, has promoted restrictive measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus, frustrating business owners who have had to shut down or limit customers. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the mayor was at the Black Cat nightclub Wednesday for an impromptu late night performance by two of the original three members of popular R&B act Tony!
The girl suffered “mental and emotional distress, embarrassment (and) humiliation” after the haircut, according to the lawsuit.
The crew was looking for Hungarian national Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi when they found remains believed to be of Scott Walsh, who was last seen in 2015.
Just 56% of adults can name all three branches of government, and that's an improvement, according to a new survey.
Police have named Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in her disappearance.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said it is “shocking and tragic” to see one of its employees assaulted for complying with the COVID-19 protocols.
Detectives in North Las Vegas are looking for possible victims of a woman accused of sexual assault.
Andrea Urton, who grew up homeless in Los Angeles, has seen how little corporate interests tend to care about helping the impoverished.
A former high school student convicted of first degree murder and other charges for a 2019 shooting attack inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one student and injured eight others is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole on Friday. Devon Erickson was convicted in June of all 46 charges against him, including murder in the death of Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old senior hailed as a hero for trying to stop the attack on a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch south of Denver. Prosecutors said Erickson, now 20, partnered with fellow student Alec McKinney in the May 7, 2019, shooting.
“I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, so I turned it over and there it was,” lamented shopper Shirley Wright-Johnson.
The house featuring a hot tub with a secret tunnel that El Chapo used to avoid capture is one of 22 properties seized from kingpins that Mexico raffled off yesterday in a special edition of the lotería.What’s happening: The property in Sinaloa was one of the prizes, along with mansions that once belonged to Amado Carrillo, alias “El Señor de los Cielos,” and U.S.-born Édgar Valdez Villarreal, aka “La Barbie.” Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The winning