Essential Properties REIT Hits 9-Month High

John Navin
·2 min read

Joining the list of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in uptrends, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) recently hit a nine-month high. After establishing an October 2022 low of $19, the move up to the $25 area amounts to a 31% rally in about four months. Whether it can continue is another question, but it’s a nice start to 2023.

Essential Properties is a single-tenant real estate firm with headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. The company runs a portfolio of 1,653 properties in 48 states. According to its website, the REIT focuses on sale-leasebacks, mergers and acquisitions, third-party landlord financing and build-to-suit construction financing.

It is trading with a price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26, slightly higher than that of the S&P 500, which now has a P/E of 21.8. Funds from operations last year increased by 21.1% and grew over the past five years at a rate of 56.2%. The average daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange comes to 974,000.

Essential Properties recently announced an offering of 7.7 million shares of stock priced at $24.90.

No recent Wall Street analysts’ ratings exist, but in August, Bank of America Securities upgraded the REIT from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27.

Essential Properties pays its common stock investors a dividend of 4.25%.

The daily price chart is here:

It’s easy to make out the higher high — it’s the candlestick on the right breaking above the previous levels. A confirming factor might be the heavy volume for the day, seen as the grayish bar below the price chart. That the REIT trades above both its 50-day moving average (the blue line) and its 200-day moving average is generally considered positive.

The weekly price chart looks like this:

Bulls would like to see the REIT break above that mid-2021 peak of $31, another $6 of price movement upward. Essential Properties is trading above its 50-week moving average and its 200-week moving average, both of which are trending upward.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

Weekly REIT Report: REITs are one of the most misunderstood investment options, making it difficult for investors to spot incredible opportunities until it’s too late. Benzinga’s in-house real estate research team has been working hard to identify the greatest opportunities in today’s market, which you can gain access to for free by signing up for Benzinga’s Weekly REIT Report.

 

 

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Essential Properties REIT Hits 9-Month High originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Jake Arnold’s New Line for Crate & Barrel Hits Home

    A 50-piece collection to elevate every room in your residence

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)?

    Let's talk about the popular LKQ Corporation ( NASDAQ:LKQ ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

    If you have a $2 bill burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to think twice before spending it at a store. The bill itself might be worth a lot more than two dollars -- as in thousands of...

  • Rams named best fit for free-agent G Dalton Risner

    Dalton Risner would make a lot of sense for the Rams in free agency this offseason

  • 3 climbers die in avalanche while ascending 8,705-foot peak in Washington state, officials say

    Three climbers were killed in an avalanche while attempting to ascend Colchuck Peak, an 8,705-foot peak in Washington’s Cascade Mountains, on Sunday.

  • Stock Market News for Feb 22, 2023

    Wall Street routed on Tuesday on concerns of higher interest rate and a possible near-term recession.

  • Major League Baseball rule changes in 2023 include pitch clock, banning the shift and bigger bases

    Baseball will look different in 2023 with a pitch clock, shift limitations and bigger bases after years of testing, MLB announced Friday.

  • Dow edges lower after stock market’s worst day of 2023

    U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday after suffering the biggest selloff in over two months as concerns about higher borrowing costs continued to damp investor sentiment.

  • Jesuit barred from artistic activity after new abuse claims

    Pope Francis' Jesuit religious order has decided to prohibit a prominent Jesuit artist whose mosaics decorate churches around the globe from pursuing his artistic activity after 15 more people came forward with fresh accusations against him of spiritual, sexual and psychological abuse. The Jesuits told The Associated Press that they are weighing further disciplinary measures against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik following a third church investigation into allegations he used his exalted status as one of the Catholic Church’s preeminent religious artists to manipulate adult women into sexual activity. While defrocking technically remains an option, alternative measures could include removing him from the art community he founded in Rome and isolating him in a monk-like life of penance and prayer so he is no longer a threat to women, said Rupnik’s superior, the Rev. Johan Verschueren.

  • Blackstone's Ike leaves to start new investment firm

    Melvin Ike, a managing director in Blackstone Inc's tactical opportunities group, has resigned to start his own investment firm, the private equity firm told Reuters. Ike's resignation was announced during a meeting of Blackstone's tactical opportunities fund investors held last week in New York, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He joined Blackstone in 2019 after spending four years at hedge fund manager Third Point LLC in addition to two-year stints at private equity firm TPG Inc and investment bank Lazard Ltd.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Adds New Board Member Amid Shareholder Pressure

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) has appointed Steve Voskuil, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Voskuil has over 30 years of experience, bringing global consumer products expertise and strong financial and capital allocation experience. Voskuil’s appointment to the Bath & Body Works Board follows the recently announced appointment of Lucy Brady, President, Grocery & Snacks at

  • Here's Why AT&T Needs to Be on Your Radar Right Now

    If there was one thing AT&T's (NYSE: T) fourth-quarter earnings report highlighted, it is just how few people are still actually using traditional telephones. The wireless carrier took a $24 billion charge in goodwill related to its legacy landline business in the quarter, while also taking a $1.4 billion asset abandonment charge tied to wireline conduits no longer needed to support its copper and fiber networks. Since narrowing its business focus last year by spinning off its entertainment unit into Warner Bros Discovery, AT&T has committed to growing its wireless and broadband internet services.

  • Elon Musk Steps Up the Culture War

    Elon Musk is used to winning most of the battles he fights, even those that seem to be lost causes. The serial entrepreneur has, for example, won many rounds against short-sellers, investors who bet stock prices will drop. Tesla, like other tech groups like Apple and Nvidia, is one of the companies in which a lot of short positions have been built.

  • Stocks Wobble After Cutting Half of the 2023 Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders refrained from making any huge bets in the run-up to the highly anticipated minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy gathering — with stocks, bonds and the dollar posting small moves.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expos

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Singapore Airlines Looks Beyond Record Revenues to Big Things From Air India Deal

    It's amazing what an airline can do when it's raking in profits.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Can Confidently Pay a Premium For and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage -- but not all next-big-thing investments are worth buying.